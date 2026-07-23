The quick trick to find cheap Premier Inn rooms from £55 in popular seaside towns this summer

You can get away to the seaside for £55 a night this summer with cheap Premier Inn deals.

Although we couldn’t really understand whether or not Premier Inn had a sale on, when we read the details of the T&Cs in its ‘save up to 30% on August stays’ offer (see below), we did find some very cheap rooms.

The Blackpool (Beach), Bournemouth and Torquay Harbour Premier Inns all had double rooms for £55 per night in August 2026, when we checked.

There were weekend dates available too, usually on a Sunday.

Plan better holidays free newsletter Get expert advice for your holiday with our free monthly Travel newsletter. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Cheap hotel rates in the best seaside towns?

We also looked up some of the resorts and towns rated highly in our huge UK seaside survey that ranks 135 destinations.

These were a little more expensive, but bargains were available.

St Davids, in Pembrokeshire, was rated in the top 10 and had double rooms for £61. The Premier Inn in Bude, which visitors rated the best seaside spot in Cornwall and Devon, had stays from £71.

Bargain city stays with Premier Inn

Central London and Edinburgh are excluded from the offer, but there were lots of cheap stays in some of the UK’s most popular cities. These ranged from Newcastle (where you can catch the metro to Tynemouth - the UK’s second-best seaside town) and Liverpool (our top-rated UK city), to Exeter and York.

Some of these stays were even cheaper, starting at £45.

How do I find Premier Inn deals?

The best way to search is to use the Premier Inn price finder tool . Enter the town, postcode or region you want to stay in. You don’t need to know if there is a Premier Inn there, as it will search for the nearest properties.



Choose August, and scroll the slider along until you find the cheapest nightly room rate.



Once you click on a price, you’ll be taken through to the hotel, where the higher flexible booking ‘flex’ room rate price is auto-picked. Scroll down to find the cheaper standard and non-flex room rates.



Before you book, make sure you look up where the Premier Inn hotel is on a map. Larger cities have more than one Premier Inn, some of which are on the outskirts of town.

Is this a Premier Inn sale?

The Premier Inn website currently has an ad saying you can save up to 30% on August stays. But it’s not really a sale, we don’t think.

In the small print, Premier Inn says this is calculated as the difference between the standard room rate and the flexible rate. So it’s not clear if this is actually a saving or just the difference between these two room rates.

What do I need to know about the deal?

The standard room rate is non-refundable. You can’t cancel, but you can amend your dates up to 1pm on the day of arrival.

There is actually a slightly cheaper rate too, called non-flex, which doesn't include the right to amend.

Breakfast is usually an extra £10 per person over the age of 16 – up to two kids can eat free with every paying adult. But if you’re visiting without children, you’ll probably be better off at the local cafe or pub.

Most of the cheapest rates are available 14 days or more in advance.

How does Which? rate Premier Inn hotels?

Premier Inn is rated highly by guests in our hotel chains survey, including five stars for bed comfort. But it’s no longer a Which? Recommended Provider, and many customers feel that other chains now offer better value for money.

Wetherspoon Hotels was rated above Premier Inn in our survey. It doesn't have anywhere near as many properties but it generally offers even cheaper rates.