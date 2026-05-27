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The TV I'd buy to watch the 2026 World Cup

Thousands of minutes of football and many late nights are ahead of us, and this is the TV I'd watch it all on
Martin PrattPrincipal researcher & writer

Martin has more than 10 years of experience and has tested more than 1,500 TVs, soundbars and speakers - few people know more about AV

Four men are watching a football match on a large, wall-mounted TV. They appear excited as if their team is about to score.
Set as preferred source

Buying a new TV isn't nearly as stressful as watching England battle for glory in an international tournament, but with more impressive brands, cheaper prices on bigger screens and a greater diffusion of screen technology, there are more choices than ever.

So when I was asked to pick a single set that I could justify buying to watch this year's tournament, it was far from an easy decision. But I did land on one that ticks all the boxes and more – and I'm going to tell you why. 

If you don't find yourself convinced by my compelling reasons, I won't take it personally. We test more than 150 TVs every year, so check our TV reviews for a full view of what's available, or take a look at the best TVs for a curated list of high-scoring options.

To view our TV expert's pick, you'll need to be a Which? member. Log in here or - if you're not a member - join Which? to unlock the article and gain instant access to all our product reviews.

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For tips on the perfect setup, read our guide on How to get your TV ready for the World Cup this summer.

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