The TV I'd buy to watch the 2026 World Cup

Buying a new TV isn't nearly as stressful as watching England battle for glory in an international tournament, but with more impressive brands, cheaper prices on bigger screens and a greater diffusion of screen technology, there are more choices than ever.

So when I was asked to pick a single set that I could justify buying to watch this year's tournament, it was far from an easy decision. But I did land on one that ticks all the boxes and more – and I'm going to tell you why.

If you don't find yourself convinced by my compelling reasons, I won't take it personally. We test more than 150 TVs every year, so check our TV reviews for a full view of what's available, or take a look at the best TVs for a curated list of high-scoring options.

To view our TV expert's pick, you'll need to be a Which? member. Log in here or - if you're not a member - join Which? to unlock the article and gain instant access to all our product reviews.

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For tips on the perfect setup, read our guide on How to get your TV ready for the World Cup this summer.