How to get your TV ready for the World Cup this summer

Not every match warrants a trip to the pub for some Three Lions camaraderie, or maybe you prefer the comfort (and cheaper pints) in your own home, but if you're a football fan your TV is about to put in a shift.

June 11 is when Mexico take on Canada to kick off the 2026 World Cup, so there's still time to get your TV ready for it and we've picked out some key settings and adjustments to make sure the beautiful game looks exactly that.

Or, if you're seeing the World Cup as the perfect excuse to upgrade your telly, we've picked out a few models sure to impress, as well as some audio pointers if you're used to roaring crowds being reduced to soft whispers.

Best TV deals - price reductions on great TVs from 40 to 75 inches updated every month.

Will the 2026 World Cup be broadcast in 4K?

We were heartily disappointed when UEFA announced the 2024 Euros weren't being filmed in 4K, but FIFA is showing the World Cup in ultra-high resolution.

Filming something in 4K is only half the battle though, broadcasters need to make it available at that resolution in the UK.

Unfortunately, ITV won't be showing any games in 4K, but we're still hopeful that the BBC will through iPlayer. We'll update this story when the BBC announces its plans in the coming weeks (ideally with good news).

If the BBC does opt for 4K then you'll want to watch the games using its catch-up app rather than on BBC channels. This is because 4K still can't be broadcast in the UK, only streamed, so the highest resolution version of any game will be on iPlayer, plus you'll get HDR there, too.

Get the best from your TV – five things to change

Setting your TV up right when you first get it is the best way to get consistent, versatile picture and sound quality, but there are few changes you can make (as well as a few settings you should leave well alone) if you want to see the World Cup at its best.

1. Sport mode isn't your friend

Yes, we know this doesn't make sense, but radioactive mode would be a more accurate name when it comes to football.

Sport mode smooths out motion, which can be a good thing (sometimes) but the most obvious change is the otherworldly glow it bestows on colours. It can make grass glow like the Northern Lights and good luck trying to watch Brazil or the Netherlands, if these clubs meet in the tournament then sun vs lava would be a fitting name for the showdown as their already luminous kits blow out the picture.

Better to leave sport mode alone and choose standard mode instead or adjust the picture using our optimal settings (more on that later), unless you want players to look like splodges of glow in the dark paint.

2. Tinker with motion smoothing (carefully)

Turning on motion smoothing is tantamount to blasphemy and normally we recommend you leave this setting well alone. It has the unfortunate side-effect of softening objects and giving everything an artificial smoothness.

It's not a good look and the best TVs can render motion smoothly without it, but if you're noticing choppy motion as the ball flies through the air then try adjusting the motion smoothing up slightly to see if you prefer it.

Remember to switch it back though, you really don't want anything more than the lowest setting when you're watching regular TV or a film, and having the setting off entirely is usually preferred.

3. Try different sound modes

You've got far more control over your TV looks than how it sounds, but there are usually a few options to try.

Very few TVs have the sort of sound equalisers you'll find on a wireless speaker, but they have different modes which will amplify different parts of the mix. Some make content bassier, some enhance voices and others aim for balance.

If your TV has a sports mode (many do) then try that. You'll find it gives commentary, and the crowd to a lesser extent, a boost, but this can come at the expense of bass.

If you prefer to hear more of the booming rumble of a legion of bellowing fans then try movie mode. It's sometimes called theatre of cinema, but this mode will widen the dynamic range, so you'll pick up more bass, but the commentary will be harder to hear.

For more tips on getting the most out of your TV sounds, read our guide on how to hear your TV better.

4. Use our recommended picture settings

You may be reading this thinking 'I've never even touched my picture settings': you're not alone. When you see a TV in the store, it's usually in vivid mode and when you first turn a new one on it will either be in standard or eco mode. Neither of these show your TV in its best light.

We test hundreds of TVs each year and each one goes through a painstaking setup process where we tweak the myriad picture settings to get every TV looking as good as it can.

You can find all of these picture settings in our guide to getting the best TV picture and if we haven't tested yours, you'll find general advice to improve the picture.

5. Consider moving it

Not a setting per se, but the angle you watch your TV at can make a massive difference to picture quality. That's why we take numerous measurements at different angles (horizontal and vertical) to see how the colour, contrast and luminance changes when you're not sat centrally.

If your TV has a narrow viewing angle then you'll notice a washed out picture. The footie is an excuse to get people round your house to up the atmosphere, which could mean more people sitting at a severe angle.

Adjust the TV's angle so it's facing as many people as possible and push it further back away from the viewers if you can. This way more people are sitting centrally and have a better viewing experience.

How far you sit from your TV can affect the picture too, measure the distance from screen to sofa and see how far you should sit from your TV for optimal viewing.

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Is it worth getting a soundbar or using speakers?

Sound is the chief complaint most have with new TVs, especially if they remember the days of boxy CRT TVs, with more room for bigger, more resonant speakers. Soundbars are the obvious answer to this problem if you've got a few hundred pounds to spare, but you may not need to spend a penny to get better sound.

Most TVs have Bluetooth and you can connect headphones or speakers to it. Wireless speakers are typically tuned for music, but, if you've got a good one, then it will sound better than your TV.

Make sure you position the speaker in front of the TV, otherwise you'll be hearing Peter Drury commentating from your bookshelf.

If you've decided the World Cup is the perfect time to get a soundbar then you can spend anywhere from £50 to £2,000. In our experience, soundbars that cost less than £200 tend to be duds, so if you want a meaningful upgrade to your TV sound then have something over that figure in mind.

Take a look at our favourite soundbars for under £300 to find some top models.

Three TVs to consider for the World Cup

You shouldn't buy a new TV with one specific type of content in mind. It's better to buy a versatile one that looks good whatever you like to watch. A Best Buy TV will look smooth, vibrant and detailed, with enough audio punch to give you some of that stadium feel.

Hisense 55E8QTUK

Hisense is an official partner of the World Cup, which means you'll say the name emblazoned on hoardings throughout the tournament, but that's not why we've picked out the 55-inch 55E8QTUK.

It's the impressive 4K and HDR picture that give it the edge, and it's low price for a 55 incher. There are flaws with the audio though, so read our Hisense 55E8QTUK review for the full picture.

Samsung QE65S90F

OLED displays don't have backlights, each pixel creates its own light instead and this is a boon for motion control.

This 65-inch OLED looks buttery smooth, so you won't see any juddering balls or players smearing across the screen when they're sprinting into the box.

There's no shortage of great OLEDs though, so read our Samsung QE65S90F review to see how it compares to rival sets from LG, Panasonic and Sony.

LG 50NANO80A6B

Manufacturers are releasing a boat-load of new TVs in time for the World Cup, but you can still get last year models and many of them are cheaper than ever.

The 50-inch 50NANO80A6B is priced closer to a 43-inch set and we were impressed with its precision and detail. The viewing angle isn't wide though, so don't get this if you're often watching with a lot of people dotted around your living room.

Read our LG 50NANO80A6B review to get our full verdict on the picture, sound, remote, accessibility features and more.