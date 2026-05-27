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22 things Which? experts love for less than £20

From essential gadgets to everyday basics, these affordable products have all earned the Which? stamp of approval through our rigorous testing
Yasmine CrosslandSenior Consumer Writer

Yasmine specialises in shopping advice and finding the best deals during sales events like Black Friday, helping readers get great value for their money.

Things we love for less than £20
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Every year, Which? tests more than 3,600 products, but only the top performers earn a coveted Best Buy or Great Value recommendation. 

You might think that top-rated products would all be expensive, but surprisingly, many cost just £20 or even less. 

Everyday essentials are usually budget-friendly, and you'll also find some handy gadgets and small appliances at this price point. 

Here are a few favourites our experts recommend for less than £20.

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Tech we love for less than £20

These well-priced gadgets impressed experts with their effectiveness and portability.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal these Best Buy and Great Value products.

Kitchen essentials we love for less than £20

There's no need to spend hundreds on these small appliances or other kitchen contraptions that excelled in Which? tests. 

Log in now or join Which? to reveal these Best Buy and Great Value products.

Bathroom essentials we love for less than £20

Keep your bathroom stocked up with necessities such as sun cream, toilet roll and razors. 

Log in now or join Which? to reveal these Best Buy and Great Value products.

Everyday essentials we love for less than £20

Don't overspend on products you'll use all the time, including long-lasting batteries and more.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal these Best Buy and Great Value products.

Travel essentials we love for less than £20

Save your money for your holiday with these bargain travel essentials

Log in now or join Which? to reveal these Best Buy and Great Value products.

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