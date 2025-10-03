John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: what to expect

Every year, our dedicated team of product experts pick out the best Black Friday deals in the John Lewis sale - and this year will be no different.

John Lewis is a favourite of Which? members, and a great place to shop for home appliances and tech. This November, we'll be rounding up the very best deals from the John Lewis sale.

Why should I shop the Black Friday sales with Which? In previous years, we've seen discounted products that score poorly or are even Which? Don't Buys: simply not worth your money. Our John Lewis Black Friday sale round-up will only include products that performed well in our test lab and are offered at a genuinely good discount. But you’ll need to read our reviews for the full picture. Not yet a member? Sign up to Which? to get ahead with your Black Friday shopping prep.

What will be on offer in the John Lewis Black Friday sale?

John Lewis usually offers discounts across pretty much all of its departments, including:

Last year, our experts found some great deals on TVs, laptops, washing machines and vacuum cleaners.

We'll update this page with Which?-verified deals daily throughout the 2025 Black Friday sale period.

When will the John Lewis Black Friday sale start?

Last year, John Lewis kicked off its sale from 1 November, four weeks before Black Friday.

This year, we expect John Lewis to start its sale from 31 October. Like last year, Black Friday falls quite late in November 2025 (Black Friday is on 28 November, and Cyber Monday on 1 December). So if our prediction is right, the John Lewis sale will last a whole month.

That means there is plenty of time to shop, so there's no need to panic buy this year (or any year).

Does John Lewis offer any guarantees?

John Lewis offers a minimum guarantee of two years on all electricals and five years on televisions, at no extra cost.



You can call 0330 123 0106 for aftersales queries on any John Lewis electrical or technology product. The line is open from 8am-9pm weekdays, 8am-8pm Saturdays and 10am-6pm Sundays. Call charges vary according to your service provider.

For a fee, John Lewis also offers a technical support service to help you set up your new tech, which covers tablets, smartwatches, fitness trackers, mobile phones and laptops.

Go to John Lewis's technology installation and support site for more information and prices.

What about the 'Never Knowingly Undersold' price promise?

In 2024, John Lewis revived its 'Never Knowingly Undersold price promise, after scrapping the policy a few years prior.

Previously, the retailer offered to match prices with its high street rivals, but now the retailer says it will use AI to price match against 25 leading rival stores , including some online-only retailers such as Amazon.

You can price match against 25 of John Lewis' major competitors throughout the sale season. To make a successful claim, you'll need to find a better price for the same product within seven days of your purchase. You can submit a form on its website, including a screenshot or photo of the lower price and where you found it, and your original order details

Find out more about the John Lewis 'Never Knowingly Undersold' price promise and how to make a claim.

How much is delivery from John Lewis?

At John Lewis you pay £4.50 for delivery on orders under £50. Purchases over £50 are delivered for free, although there are exceptions for large items going to non-UK mainland locations. Smaller items are usually delivered within five working days.

Alternatively, you can click and collect orders over £40 for free, or arrange a delivery to a location near you for £2.95 for small items, or for free if your item cost more than £40.

See all John Lewis delivery options on small or large items.

Returning sales purchases to John Lewis

You can return small items bought online to a John Lewis or Waitrose store, send them back via post or courier, or arrange a Hermes collection. You can log in to your online account to request this.

Items bought in store can be returned to John Lewis branches – simply bring your receipt and ensure the item is unused and in its original packaging, with tags attached.

To arrange a repair, replacement or refund for large items and faulty electrical items, answer the questions on the John Lewis website to find out what to do.

Find out more about John Lewis returns policies .