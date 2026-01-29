5 underrated world cities you’ve never visited, curated by travel experts

At Which?, we know you want the very best from your next big holiday.

That’s why we ask thousands of holidaymakers every year to rate their favourite destinations. From which world cities offer the best value for money, to where you’ll find the best accommodation for your budget. We look at the most interesting tourist attractions, too — as well as the quality of food and drink, from world-class dining to unforgettable street eats.

Thanks to those surveys we know Cape Town remains your very favourite long-haul destination.

But sometimes you’re in the mood for a little adventure, and that means looking beyond the consensus. Luckily, the Which? Travel team shares nearly 100 years of combined experience with trips across the world.

Below, they share their favourite underrated world cities. From Peruvian waterfalls that are some of the tallest in the world yet rarely visited, to the Japanese bohemia of Kamakura, and the Mexican town of Tequila, keep reading to find something a little more original, whether you’re planning a 2026 holiday.

Macau

“If you've heard of this small island a few miles across from Hong Kong at all, it's probably for blackjack, poker and other games of chance. Forget Las Vegas, this is the casino capital of the world. Bigger casinos, bigger bets, bigger everything. There is big ticket entertainment (from West Life to Central Cee) too, and malls filled with five star fashion brands. You can stay at five star hotels, like Palazo Versace and Studio City, or ride gondolas around the Venetian - all at half the price of room rates in Vegas.

But beyond the glitz and glamour this is also one of Asia's most original destinations. A Portuguese colony for more than 400 years, the Macanese have their own distinct blended Cantonese and Portuguese identity, language and food. The old town has been impeccably preserved so you can visit traditional Chinese temples alongside baroque churches. The neoclassical Portuguese buildings in pastel colours and Calcada Portuguesa mosaics of Senado Square are especially spectacular.”

How to get there: Macau is a short, one hour ferry ride from Hong Kong.

Rory Boland, editor

Kamakura, Japan

“Visitors to Japan normally take in the big three cities of Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka but if you have time for a daytrip out of the capital, Kamakura is worth a visit. Beachside and bohemian, the former medieval centre is home to numerous historic and important religious sites including the towering Great Buddha statue, the bamboo-lined Hokokuji Temple and the peaceful Hachimangu shrine.

You can stroll along the beach and wander up Komachi street to sample tasty street food and restaurants at a variety of price points.Then take a retro coastal train from Kamakura to nearby Enoshima island, which is overlooked by Mount Fuji on a clear day.”

How to get there: Kamakura is a one hour train ride from Tokyo Station, taking to JR Yokosuka Line

Naomi Leach, deputy editor

Chachapoyas, Peru

“Maybe you’ve never heard of Chachapoyas in northern Peru, but what if we told you it’s the gateway to one of the tallest waterfalls in the world and a Pre-Inca civilisation to rival Machu Picchu?

The misty Andean city sits at an altitude of almost 2,500m, with historic churches and colonial whitewashed buildings lining its palm-studded streets. But its main draw is the day trips. The walled mountaintop citadel of Kuelap, built in the sixth century by the Chachapoyas people (known as cloud warriors), is 70km and a cable car ride away.

Alternatively, you can trek to two-drop Gocta falls or visit the Sarcophagi of Karajía - human-shaped coffins that hold mummified remains high on a cliffside. Only its remote location has saved Chachapoyas from tourist invasion, depsite the fact it is no more complex to reach than Machu Picchu.”

How to get there: Take a 90 minute flight from Lima.

Jo Rhodes, senior researcher / writer

Guadalajara, Mexico

“Think of the most famous images of Mexico and chances are they didn’t come from its capital, Cancun, or any other tourist hub. They probably came from the state of Jalisco and its over-looked capital, Guadalajara.

The music of Mariachi and the ‘Mexican Hat Dance’ both emerged here. From Guadalajara you can take the Jose Cuervo train, through blue fields of Agave, to the little town of Tequila. Guadalajara itself has a UNESCO heritage Old Town of Colonial-era palaces and wide-open plazas and, in its suburbs, the great craft hub of Tlaquepaque, with its colourful stalls and boutique shops.

This summer Guadalajara will be famous for a different reason, as World Cup football returns to Jalisco stadium – the site of the ‘save of the century’ when Gordon Banks blocked a seemingly-certain Pele goal in a 1970 England-Brazil game.”

How to get there: Reach Guadalajara by taking a flight from Heathrow via Dallas Fort Worth, Houston or other US hubs. It will take you approximately 15 hours, including the stop-over.

Trevor Baker, senior researcher / writer

Fez, Morocco

“If Marrakesh has the kudos, Morocco’s artisan city has the culture. It has helped that I’ve always visited alone – the street-hustle for a single man was half-hearted – and I speak French. Also, perhaps that Fez has a reputation for being more reserved than theatrical Marrakech.

Whatever the reason, I spent two trips to the world’s largest medina chatting with artisans and shopkeepers or sitting with pots of sweet mint tea as life rattled past. Occasionally, I shopped – some antique painted tiles here, an old ink-well there. I may have overpaid, but the price felt worth it, which is all that matters when buying. When the intensity overwhelmed me, I retreated to a riad hotel. Did I ever get lost? Of course. Maybe that was half the point.”

How to get there: Take a flight from London Stansted — it’s around 3 hours 20 minutes.

James Stewart, contributing writer

Read: six more of James’ favourite destinations after 25 years as a travel writer

Who to go with?

