Explore Europe’s best cities with these new tours for 2026

While hundreds of companies can put together a European city break itinerary for you, only three are Which? Recommended Providers (WRP).

Recommended by customers and scrutinised by our experts, these companies will do the best job of immersing you in the history, gastronomy, music and culture of your favourite European city.

For tailored or complex or city breaks, Trailfinders is your best option because of its outstanding customer service. Those on a budget will find Jet2CityBreaks to be both affordable and excellent, while Saga is a great choice for the over-50s.

We asked our three WRPs to recommend their new tours for 2026 of your top-rated city destinations – Krakow, Venice, Vienna, Istanbul and more.

Summer romance: Verona tour

Atmospheric Verona, the setting for Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, with its ancient Roman arena and bustling shopping districts, has been added to Jet2’s weekly summer service from London Gatwick. Holidaymakers booking with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks can arrive just in time to enjoy the city’s annual summer opera festival. Verona is also a handy base for sightseeing and winetasting in the wider Veneto region.

Booking information:

Package holidays with Jet2CityBreaks include return flights with Jet2.com , including 22kg baggage and 10kg hand luggage, as well as a choice of two to five-star hotels in central locations. Book via the Jet2CityBreaks website.

Foodie getaway: Bordeaux, Biarritz and the French Basque tour

Gourmands can indulge on this Trailfinders tour of the French Basque, which includes a winery visit and tasting tour in the itinerary. Bordeaux has plenty of dining options and was rated five stars for its culinary offerings in our most recent European city survey. To work up an appetite, holidaymakers can also bathe in the waters of glamorous Cap Ferrat and Biarritz and discover quaint finishing villages in the region.

Booking information:

Nine days from £999pp. Price includes: Flights, four nights at a four star Bordeaux hotel, Saint-Émilion half day wine tour, six days of car hire, four nights at a four star Biarritz hotel. To book call Trailfinders on 020 7368 1317 (trailfinders.com )

Musical escape: Prague tour

Classical music enthusiasts can book a themed trip to the city of a hundred spires this spring. Saga’s tour highlights include excursions to Prague Castle and Nelahozeves Castle plus a performance at the O2 Arena by André Rieu and The Johann Strauss Orchestra featuring special guests and soloists. One of the best things about top-rated city break Prague, according to visitors, was that you get great history, sights and food and drink at good value prices.

Booking information:

Five-night 'André Rieu in Prague' stay from £1,695 per person. Price includes nationwide return airport chauffeur service, return international flights, five nights hotel accommodation, 10 meals, three excursions, including concert tickets. To book, call 0808 134 6131 or visit Saga 's website.

Railway adventure: Venice, Verona and Lake Garda tour

Not only does Trailfinders’ cinematic journey by train take in Italy’s spectacular mountains and lakes but it also gives travellers the opportunity to explore the dreamy waterways of historic stunner Venice. Despite overtourism and the introduction of visitor taxes, holidaymakers are undeterred in their love for the city. Which? Travel readers rated Venice the second best city break in Europe. Travellers on this tour can also get lost in the cobblestone streets of cultured Verona and bask in the beauty of Lake Garda.

Booking information:

10 day tour from £1,799pp (two adults minimum). Price includes: flights, three to four star hotels, two tours, First Class trains, 9 meals and selected transfers. To book call Trailfinders on 020 7368 1317 trailfinders.com

City and coast: Istanbul and Bodrum tour

Discover Istanbul’s vibrant Grand Bazaar and stunning cultural landmarks such as Hagia Sofia Grand Mosque and Topkapi Palace, then take a stroll along the waterfront to watch the sun set over the Bosphorus. The city’s five-star rated food scene is lively and eclectic, whether you prefer sipping Turkish coffee in a rooftop café or sampling Michelin-star fine dining at a world-class restaurant. Once holidaymakers have had their fix of this bustling metropolis, they can retreat to dreamy resort Bodrum for total relaxation on its palm-tree-lined, white sand beaches.

Booking information:

11 days from £1,899pp. Price includes: Flights. Three nights at a four-star Istanbul hotel, including breakfast. Seven nights at a four-star all-inclusive at a Bodrum resort. An Istanbul food tour and private transfers.To book call Trailfinders on 020 7368 1317 (trailfinders.com )

The history tour: Krakow, Warsaw and Wroclaw

Krakow is consistently rated readers’ favourite European city break due to its walkable old town with its large mediaeval square, five-star cuisine and good value accommodation. Now visitors can explore the former royal capital plus, Warsaw and Wroclaw with a Polish Highlights escorted tour from Saga Holidays. The 11-day trip unearths Poland’s history with visits to Wawel Cathedral in Krakow, the ‘Jasna Góra’ (Bright Hill) Monastery in Częstochowa, the Wieliczka salt mines, and Auschwitz.

Booking information:

11-days from £2,408pp. Included in the price are nationwide airport chauffeur transfers, return international flights from London Heathrow, 10 nights accommodation, 16 meals, seven excursions, and travel insurance. Visit Saga Holidays

Christmas markets: Vienna tour

From the elegant Imperial architecture of its Unesco-listed centre to its palaces, world-class galleries and historic café culture, Vienna is an enchanting city to visit year-round. But in winter, it shines, and fortunately, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have expanded their Christmas Markets programme to include the Austrian capital. In addition to Vienna, holidaymakers can add on daytrips to Salzburg, Hallstatt, and Bratislava through the tour operator.

Booking information:

Four weekly flights to Vienna from London Stansted will run from 12 November to 20 December 2026. Plus, four weekly festive flights from London Gatwick from 19 November until 21 December 2026. Book via Jet2CityBreaks website