The 9 best European cities you have never visited, picked by travel experts

Thanks to our surveys and research, at Which? Travel we have all the data and knowledge you would ever need to pick your next trip to one of the UK or Europe’s most popular holiday destinations.

Every year we ask thousands of holidaymakers to rate destinations, from the best European cities to the best Canary Island resorts and best UK seaside towns. There are always surprises in those lists. Like Kefalonia being rated the best Greek Island. But what this doesn’t give us is the undiscovered places. The cities and towns tourists have yet to find and fall in love with. So we asked our travel experts.

The Which? Travel team has nearly 100 years of combined experience, making many hundreds of visits all over Europe. So, we asked them to reveal their undiscovered favourites — the best towns and cities in Europe that very few people have heard of.

From fairytale Italian getaways to affordable Balkan spots with beaches rivalling the best of Croatia and Greece, to a Portuguese Unesco World Heritage City and to Kraków’s (even) cheaper alternative, read on to find inspiration for your next European holiday.

Wroclaw, Poland

“Set around the sort of breathtaking medieval square and Renaissance townhouses that turned Krakow into a star of European tourism, Wroclaw comes with the same bargain prices and none of the crowds. Whether you are sitting on the banks of one of its 14 river islands sipping a bison vodka at the hundreds of al fresco bars and restaurants or tucking into pierogi under a shower of snow at the huge Christmas market, a day of eating and drinking won't set you back more than £20 and a five-star stay can be found for £100.”

Rory Boland, editor

León, Spain

“León is often a rest stop for pilgrims walking the Camino de Santiago, a network of ancient routes across Europe. But this little-known city is a destination in its own right. Its showpiece is the ornate gothic cathedral, known as the House of Light thanks to its luminous stained glass windows.

But the Royal Pantheon of San Isidoro is also not to be missed - a Romanesque burial site likened to the Sistine Chapel because of the spectacular 11th century frescoes painted on its vaulted ceiling. You won’t go hungry either: tapas culture is alive and well in the Barrio Húmedo district of León’s colourful old quarter - where every drink comes with a free bite. The morcilla, blood sausage, and dry cured beef known as cecina are local favourites.

Book a memorable stay at the grand Parador de León - a former convent and hospital for pilgrims. The Spanish state-owned Paradores group was joint top in our survey of the best international hotel chains.”

Jo Rhodes, senior researcher / writer

Bolzano, Italy

“With its fairytale Alpine backdrop, signs in German, and cosy Austrian wood-panelled stube selling hearty dumpling soup, at first glance Bolzano feels about as Italian as schnitzel. But that's all part of its worldly charm.

Sitting in a sunny, sheltered valley, the city is famed for its trilingual university, and its Ice Man museum, centred around Otzi - a 5,000 year old mummy found frozen in the borderlands. Public transport is free if you stay in the city, giving you access to buses and cable cars leading straight from the city centre into the Dolomites with its jaw-dropping peaks and mirror-clear lakes.”

Guy Hobbs, principal researcher





Budva and Bar, Montenegro

“Head a little further down the coast from the frenzied crowds of Dubrovnik and you’ll find Balkan serenity: turquoise waters and terracotta rooftops of the Budva Riviera in Montenegro. Budva is around 2500 years old, and has the architectural clout to prove it. Its city status is complicated — technically, it’s a municipality — but within it lies the stunning Stari Grad, a walled old town of cobbled lanes, sea views and Roman-era history. Beyond the walls, some 20 glorious beaches await for when midsummer temperatures climb above 30 °C.

Prices have crept up a little, but are still generally cheaper than equivalent stays in Croatia’s main cities. Eating out is budget-friendly too, drink local beers like Nikšićko and Pivo for around £2–3, and share generous portions of freshly caught fish and seafood at similarly reasonable prices. For wild beaches, fewer crowds and even lower prices, take a bus further down the coast to the laid-back town of Bar — the journey is an hour, and a ticket costs around £5-8.”

Kate Pasola, senior writer

Travelling to Europe and confused about new border checks? Read our guides to new the entry/exit system (EES) and Etias visa waiver.

Evora, Portugal

“Beloved by the Portuguese yet often overlooked by Brits in favour of Lisbon, Porto or the Algarve, Évora — the pastoral capital of Portugal’s Alentejo region — will win your heart from day one. With its romantic olive groves, sun-drenched vineyards and staggering medieval architecture, this UNESCO-listed city offers a new insight into Portugal beyond yellow trams and pasteis de nata.

That said, if you do find yourself craving Lisbon, you’re only an hour and a half’s drive away...”

Kate Pasola, senior writer

Murcia, Spain

“Less than an hour from the hustle and bustle of Alicante Airport, you’ll find this little visited city where many locals won’t speak any English. Once you’ve driven past a selection of the area’s boundless citrus groves, your shoulders will drop as soon as you enter the old town’s laid-back atmosphere. The city is steeped in 1,200 years of history with stunning Baroque architecture and sunny plazas. Though you’re an hour inland, you can have a taste of the sea with Mucia’s traditional Marinera tapa - a crispy breadstick topped with a fresh tuna salad.”

Amy Axworthy, senior researcher / writer

Ljubljana, Slovenia

“Compact and crammed full of pastel-painted Baroque and Art Nouveau buildings, Slovenia’s fairytale capital is a joy to walk around. The Ljubljanica river runs through its heart, crisscrossed with elaborate bridges - like the Triple Bridge, designed by influential Slovenian architect Jože Plečnik.

It’s also lined with cafes and bars to enjoy a drink under drooping willows. Slovenia turns out some excellent wines: try them (and inventive small plates) at TaBar, a former Yugoslavian bike factory turned restaurant.

The hilltop castle looms over it all, offering historical tours and unrivalled views of the Old Town. And if you still yearn for more, the city is the jumping off point for several spellbinding day trips: including Lake Bled, Postojna cave and Predjama castle - a cliffside Renaissance fortress built in the mouth of a cave.”

Lauren Bell, content editor / senior researcher

Carrick on Shannon, Ireland

“This pretty town on the river Shannon is a popular destination for Irish tourists, but little known to an international audience. What draws them is a spectacular location on the doorstep of Ireland's lough country.

After a 20-minute lesson on the water, there are beginner boats in the town marina that let you explore the the Shannon-Erne waterway, a 63-kilometer route that lets you float past and stop off at boglands, ancient castles and traditional villages.

Carrick itself is Ireland's smallest county town, with just 4,000 residents, so is friendly and welcoming, but packed with cultural events and celebrations. And when it's not, just sit yourself at one of the two dozen pubs on the single lane high street for a friendly conversation, good food and usually some traditional Irish music too.”

Rory Boland, editor

Cartagena, Spain

“Until around 20 years ago you could have considered Cartagena a kind of sunny, Spanish Plymouth. For centuries – ever since the Carthaginians arrived in its deep port – this corner of Spain, was associated more with the navy than with tourism. That started to change after the discovery of the ruins of a magnificent Roman theatre.

After opening the Roman Theatre Museum in 2008 it dug up every bit of Roman or Carthaginian history it could find and made museums, rather than military power, its big attraction. The real charm, though, is just a tapas stroll among the attractive Art Nouveau buildings of its walkable streets.”

Trevor Baker, senior researcher / writer



