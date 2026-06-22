Watch out for Debenhams' delivery insurance charge

Which? is warning shoppers to watch out for a sneaky delivery insurance add-on when shopping with Debenhams, Boohoo, Karen Millen and PrettyLittleThing.

These retailers, owned by the Debenhams Group, add a 'Deliver+' insurance service when you view your basket.

This service – run by Seel, an 'AI post-purchase platform' – offers an extended returns window, compensation for late deliveries and cover if your delivery goes missing or is stolen.

Under UK consumer law, you already have strong consumer protections if your order is missing, late or doesn't arrive as expected. To avoid paying the extra charge when shopping with these retailers, you'll need to opt to 'checkout without Deliver+'.

Here, we look at what the service offers, how people have been caught out by it, and how to get your money back if something goes wrong with a delivery.

Delivery rights under consumer law

The Deliver+ service offers some additional benefits to your statutory rights.

For example, you'll get a 35-day returns window, as well as £5 per day for every day your order arrives late (up to a maximum of £25).

But the service also boasts 'lost and stolen cover', which it describes as a 'full, rapid refund if your parcel goes missing in transit or is stolen after delivery.'

The Deliver+ service on Debenhams' checkout page offers a 35 day extended returns window, £5 per day late delivery compensation and lost and stolen cover

Which? is concerned that this feature of the service could be misleading, given that shoppers already have strong statutory rights if an order goes missing, is late or doesn't arrive as expected.

Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, if your parcel is left on your doorstep (without permission for the courier to do so) and is then stolen, the retailer would be in breach of contract and must replace or refund the item.

Or if your order simply doesn't turn up (or doesn't arrive within 30 days from the point of purchase), the retailer would be responsible for resending the order or refunding you.

Similarly, under the Consumer Contracts Regulations, you're already guaranteed a minimum of 14 days to notify online retailers that you want to make a return, and a further 14 days to send the item back.

Check your basket before paying

When shopping online with any of the Debenhams Group retailers, the service is added to your order total when you view your basket.

You'll need to 'continue without Deliver+' to avoid paying for the optional extra, as shown in the screenshot below.

Until recently, this delivery insurance service was called 'Worry-Free Purchase', and appeared as a pre-ticked box at the Debenhams, Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing checkouts.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) guidance states that businesses can't use pre-ticked boxes or other forms of automatic opt-in for optional extras, if that means the customer will have to pay for them unless they take action to opt out.

A few days after placing her order with Debenhams, Leah found an £8.49 'Delivery Protection' charge that she hadn't spotted during the checkout process.

She contacted Debenhams, asking them to refund the charge as she did not want this additional service. Debenhams responded, stating that the service was automatically added to eligible orders.

It said: 'This feature provides additional coverage for lost, stolen or damaged items during transit. While I understand this was not something you intended to add, the charge is non-refundable once the order has been placed. Our policy is that the Priority Delivery Support fee cannot be cancelled or refunded after the order has been submitted.'

After Which? contacted Debenhams, it refunded Leah as a 'gesture of goodwill'. It told us that the customer had requested to cancel the service outside of the cancellation window.

It also said that its Deliver+ service is optional for customers who would like additional peace of mind. Customers can remove it before completing their purchase and cancel it within 24 hours of placing their order.

Find out more: Sneaky fees banned under the DMCC Act

How to get a refund for a failed delivery

When you shop online, under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, it's the retailer that is responsible for the goods until they are received by you.

If you have a lost, late or damaged delivery, you should complain to the retailer, rather than the courier.

As long as you didn't provide delivery instructions or give permission for your parcel to be left with a neighbour or in a safe space, you have the right to ask for a refund or replacement if your parcel doesn't turn up.

Similarly, if your order is delivered but is then stolen, the retailer is in breach of contract and must replace or refund your order.

If you've been left out of pocket after a failed delivery, you can use our letter template to request a refund or replacement.

And if the retailer tries to fob you off, you can make a Section 75 claim with your credit card provider if you spent more than £100.

You can try to make a chargeback claim if you paid via debit card.