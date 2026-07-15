5 ways to check if you’ll get a good mobile signal with a new provider

From checking maps when lost, to trying to order an Uber in the rain, or keeping in touch when plans change, good mobile connectivity is essential to daily life.

Mobile signal quality varies dramatically around the country and losing connection can be an infuriating experience, whether you are in remote countryside or a bustling city.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to work out which network will give you the most reliable connection.

See how your network fares in our guide to the best and worst mobile networks.

1. Use a quality checker map

The best way to find out if you’ll get a good signal is to use a map showing the quality of connections in your area.

We’ve worked with Opensignal to create a mobile quality checking map. It will tell you how reliable the data connection is with different networks in postcode areas around the country. Search for places you spend a lot of time such as at home, work or commuting to see which network performs best.

Rather than simply showing if there’s coverage, it represents how often the quality is good enough to be usable, as a percentage score. Alternatively, enter your postcode below and you'll see what the signal quality should be like for various Sim-only deals in your area.

Check mobile network signal quality in your area See which providers offer the best signal and the best deals, with prices starting from around just £5 a month Postcode Compare

2. Find a network that 'piggybacks'

Once you’ve worked out which network offers the best quality in your area, check which smaller providers ‘piggyback’ on that network’s infrastructure.

You’ll usually be able to find a cheaper deal than with the bigger networks. Plus, Opensignal analysis of millions of results shows that the signal quality is almost always indistinguishable from the parent network, so don’t worry about missing out.

For example, if O2 has the best signal in your area, try using Giffgaff. Similarly, try 1p Mobile instead of EE or Lebara for Vodafone.

Check below to see which network each provider uses to deliver its calls, texts and data:

EE: 1p Mobile, BT Mobile, Lycamobile, Spusu, Utility Warehouse

1p Mobile, BT Mobile, Lycamobile, Spusu, Utility Warehouse O2: Giffgaff, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile

Giffgaff, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile Three: Honest Mobile, iD Mobile, Smarty

Honest Mobile, iD Mobile, Smarty Vodafone: Asda Mobile, Lebara, Talkmobile, Voxi

If you want hands-on experience of what using each network is actually like, trialing a provider on a one-month Sim-only deal means you're not tied down, so can easily switch if you want to. Conversely, taking a chance on a 24-month contract means you could be stuck with a poor signal for years.

For more information on switching, such as how to switch if you're in a contract, read our full guide on how to switch mobile provider.

3. Try a connectivity app

Rather than just relying on the signal bars on your phone screen, try using a connectivity testing app to see how good your connection really is.

The Opensignal app is free to download and offers tests including:

Connectivity Test - gives you tips on fixing any detected issues.

- gives you tips on fixing any detected issues. Speed test - to measure your mobile connectivity and signal strength. It runs a 5 second download test, 5 second upload test and a ping test to provide a consistently accurate measurement of the internet speed you will likely experience.

- to measure your mobile connectivity and signal strength. It runs a 5 second download test, 5 second upload test and a ping test to provide a consistently accurate measurement of the internet speed you will likely experience. Video playback test - plays a 15 second video snippet to test and log load time, buffering, and playback speed issues

The app can also tell you where the nearest or strongest signal is coming from, plus other stats about your connection use and availability. Alternatively, try Speedtest by Ookla .

4. Ask around friends, neighbours and colleagues

This is a low tech approach but it can be useful to ask people for their experiences on different networks, particularly if they spend a lot of time in the same places as you.

For example, if you live in a block of flats or frequently go to the office then someone may have real-world knowledge of a network working well alongside what can be demonstrated by tests and data.

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5. Make use of contract terms and conditions

When you purchase or upgrade a mobile contract online, on the phone or by mail, you are legally entitled to a 14-day cooling off period. This lets you exit your contract without paying any penalty fees for leaving early. If the signal with your new network isn’t good enough, make use of this statutory right and switch to a better provider.

Be aware this does not apply if you purchase the contract in a store, although some networks will still honour the period as a goodwill gesture.

Something else to look out for is an acceptable network coverage guarantee that may be included in your contract. This allows you to cancel your contract if you regularly can’t get a signal. However, not all networks include these terms, so make sure to read your contract.

Looking for ways to cut your monthly costs? Read our 10 ways to save money on your mobile phone bill.