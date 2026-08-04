We’ve just tested our highest scoring coffee machine

Here at Which? we’ve made thousands of espressos, so we know that a high price doesn’t always equal a quality coffee experience. Sometimes, our testing reveals machines costing less than £100 that make a better espresso than others that cost five times as much.

Which? members can log in to reveal our new top Best Buy coffee machine that hit the grounds running during our testing. It’s a simple to use, compact pod coffee machine which uses a patented brewing method to produce a delicious espresso.

Plus, we have a look over the latest coffee machines to undergo our intensive lab testing, and share what we found.

Go to our best coffee machines guide to see our alternative top choices.

The best coffee machine we've tested

According to our expert tasting panel, our new top-scoring Best Buy coffee machine turns out well-balanced espressos with good body, intensity and a consistent crema.

Under our rigorous testing, it also proved to be energy efficient, quiet and easy to clean.

Expand table Model Which? test score Quality of espresso Ease of use Quietness Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £9.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 86% Best Buy ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £9.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in

The latest coffee machines we've tested

Along with our new top coffee machine, these are the latest coffee machines we’ve tested, listed in alphabetical order.

Follow the links to find out more about each model.

Table notes: Brands are in alphabetical order.

Log in or Join Which? to unlock the coffee machine scores.

Bosch TAS162EGB Tassimo Finesse

Key features: No milk frother, 0.7 litre water tank.

What the manufacturer says: Bosch says the TAS162EGB Tassimo Finesse offers a ‘wide variety of up to 50 drink specialties’. These include the usuals such as espresso, latte, and cappuccino as well as some unique varieties like cinnamon roll lattes and pistachio hot chocolates. It also offers a ‘more intense coffee experience’ with the click of a button. Plus, Bosch claims it has simplified descaling with its proprietary descaling tablets.

Which? lab verdict: Log in or Join Which? to read our full Bosch TAS162EGB Tassimo Finesse review.

Go back to the table

DeLonghi Genio S EDG225.W

Key features: Size selection option, 0.8 litre water tank, temperature options (hot or cold).

What the manufacturer says: DeLonghi says its Genio S EDG225.W automatic pod machine has an ‘advanced thermoblock heating system [which] guarantees rapid heating and precise temperature control, promising optimal extraction for the perfect cup, sip after sip’. The drip tray is adjustable for different cup sizes, and the machine automatically switches off after five minutes.

Which? lab verdict: Log in or Join Which? to read our full DeLonghi Genio S EDG225.W review.

Go back to the table

DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz & Milk Platinum EN330.M

Key features: Includes an automatic milk frother, 1 litre water tank, comes with 7 pods.

What the manufacturer says: DeLonghi says its DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz & Milk Platinum EN330.M has ‘user-friendly features [which] ensure a seamless coffee experience’. It also says the machine’s thermoblock technology allows it to reach ideal temperature in just 25 seconds.

Which? lab verdict: Log in or Join Which? to read our full DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz & Milk Platinum EN330.M review.

Go back to the table

Dualit Pod Machine CPD5 85190

Key features: Quiet, 0.8 litre water tank, no milk frother.

What the manufacturer says: Dualit says the Pod Machine CPD5 85190 is ready to use in just 40 seconds. It claims the compact design is beneficial for those who are short on space and the machine is ‘light enough to be easily portable’.

Which? lab verdict: Log in or Join Which? to read our full Dualit Pod Machine CPD5 85190 review.

Go back to the table

Coffee machine features to look out for

Many coffee machines come with bells and whistles which unnecessarily over-complicate the process.

These are the features we think are essential.

User-friendly controls Pod (or capsule) coffee machines should be intuitive and easy to use. If brewing your morning cup or machine maintenance seems like a chore, keep looking. For example, when we reviewed one coffee machine, we found the first cup brewed after switching the machine on was too cool, and that the descaling programme took 35 minutes to complete.

Sleek, practical design Machines come in varying designs, colours and sizes, so you should be able to find one that ticks all your boxes. If you’re tight on counter space, consider a pod machine over a bean-to-cup as these tend to be smaller. If you’re a big coffee drinker - or the machine will serve the whole family - opt for a larger water tank capacity. But, be careful to pay attention to the manufacturer’s claimed water tank capacity and the usable capacity we measured in our tests, as we have found these to differ in some cases.

Milk frother If you’re a fan of milky drinks, like lattes, choose a machine with a built-in milk frother, whether that’s a manual steam wand for an at-home barista experience, a more convenient automatic dispenser, or package deal that comes with a freestanding frother. If your machine doesn’t come with a frother, we’ve found some great options from £15 .

Quietness If a peaceful morning is top priority, or if you tend to wake up earlier than the rest of your household, check our ratings for the quietness of the machine you’re considering.

See our coffee machine reviews for quietness scores, plus all our other test results.

Be inspired to make home improvements free newsletter Sign up for our Home newsletter, it's free monthly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How we test coffee machines

The Which? overall score is a percentage. It takes into account the results of our testing process, not the price of the product.

This means all coffee machines are tested on exactly the same scale, for easy comparison, and in exactly the same way. Price is irrelevant, it's performance that counts.

A Which? overall score is made up of dozens of individual tests and checks. The most important test results, in this case quality of espresso for example, have a greater impact on a coffee machine’s final score:

40% quality of espresso

25% ease of use

10% energy efficiency

10% quietness

10% quality of cappuccino

5% personalisation

A coffee machine must score 75% in our tests to become a Which? Best Buy.

The Best Buy coffee machines we’ve found should produce good quality espresso, easily and without using excessive energy or making too much noise.

We've tested more than 100 coffee machines. Go to our coffee machine reviews to take your pick.