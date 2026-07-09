WhatsApp's new usernames: what's changing and why it matters

WhatsApp has confirmed plans to add usernames to its mobile app, allowing users to chat without handing over their phone number.

The changes, confirmed in a blog post on WhatsApp's website, are being rolled out worldwide. You can already reserve a username, although you might not be able to use it yet on your device.

The brand says the change is aimed at giving users more control over their privacy. There won't be a public directory of usernames, meaning people will need to know your exact username before they can contact you for the first time.

Below, we explain what the changes mean for WhatsApp users and how scammers could exploit the new feature, plus how to add an extra layer of protection to your account using two-step verification (2FA).

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How is WhatsApp changing?

Until now, your mobile number has been your main identity on WhatsApp – if someone wanted to start a conversation with you, they'd need your number.

However, WhatsApp's new username system will let you create a unique username that you can share instead. Your phone number will still be linked to your account behind the scenes, but the aim is to reduce the number of situations where you need to reveal it to businesses or people you've only just met.

You can continue using WhatsApp as normal without creating a username. However, if you wait, someone else could claim the username you'd prefer. At the time of writing, WhatsApp is rolling out the feature gradually, so it may not be available to everyone immediately.

Once the feature is available on your device, you can access it at Settings > Account > Username.

Should you get a WhatsApp username?

If you regularly use WhatsApp to buy and sell online or contact people for the first time, creating a username could be an effective way of keeping your phone number private.

WhatsApp says the feature could also be handy for small businesses and organisations that want to 'maintain a consistent presence online', as they'll be able to claim the same username they already use on Instagram or Facebook.

For extra privacy, you can also choose to protect your username with an optional key. See below for how it works.

Creating a username key

As well as securing a WhatsApp username, you can also create a username key – a code that gives you more control over who can contact you for the first time.

When you enable the username key function, new contacts will need both your username and your key before they can message you. You can share the key alongside your username when you want someone new to get in touch. People you've already chatted with or who already have your phone number won't need the key to contact you.

For users under 18 whose WhatsApp account is linked to a Meta account, Meta says the username feature will be enabled by default, although this setting can be changed later.

Security concerns

WhatsApp usernames are designed to improve privacy, but they won't completely eliminate scams. As with any new online feature, criminals are likely to look for ways to exploit them.

One potential risk is impersonation, as fraudsters could create usernames that closely resemble those of friends, family members or trusted organisations in the hope of convincing you to hand over money or personal information. Fake customer support accounts are another concern.

WhatsApp says it's reserving the usernames of well-known public figures, government organisations and Meta Verified accounts to help reduce impersonation, although it's still worth checking that an unexpected message is genuine before responding.

To stay safer, consider the following:

If you decide to secure a WhatsApp username, choose one that doesn't reveal unnecessary personal information, such as your full name or date of birth.

Be wary if someone contacts you unexpectedly, even if their username looks familiar.

Check for other signs that an account is genuine before responding to requests for money or sensitive information. See our advice on how to spot and report WhatsApp scams .

. Turn on 2FA in WhatsApp to add an extra layer of protection to your account. To set up 2FA, open WhatsApp and head to Settings . Choose Account > Two-step verification > Turn on or Set up Pin.

. Choose > > or Keep WhatsApp updated so you receive the latest security features and fixes.

Whether you're using an iPhone or an Android model, it's worth adding an extra layer of security to your most-used apps. See our list of phone apps you need to secure.

Our expert says

'This is one of WhatsApp's biggest privacy changes in years and brings it closer to other messaging apps that let people connect without exchanging phone numbers. For many people, that's a welcome improvement, but remember that a username shouldn't be treated as proof that someone is who they claim to be.

'While we're talking WhatsApp security, consider adding 2FA to your account – it means you'll regularly be asked to enter a Pin to continue using the app. If your phone gets stolen and ends up in the wrong hands, that means your messages will remain locked.'

Lisa Barber, Which? Tech editor

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