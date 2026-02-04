Which gas and electricity supplier should you switch to?
Octopus Energy has been a Which? Recommended Provider eight years in a row. But does it still rule the roost when it comes to gas and electricity in 2026?
In this episode of Which? Shorts, we reveal which providers we've awarded the coveted Which? Recommended Provider endorsement to, and explain how people like you helped feed into our research and analysis into gas and electricity suppliers.
Plus, even if you're happy with your supplier, you may still be able to get a cheaper deal.
This episode is read by Erica McKoy and is based on an article originally published in the February 2026 issue of Which? magazine.
