Which gas and electricity supplier should you switch to?

Octopus Energy has been a Which? Recommended Provider eight years in a row. But does it still rule the roost when it comes to gas and electricity in 2026?

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we reveal which providers we've awarded the coveted Which? Recommended Provider endorsement to, and explain how people like you helped feed into our research and analysis into gas and electricity suppliers.

Plus, even if you're happy with your supplier, you may still be able to get a cheaper deal.

This episode is read by Erica McKoy and is based on an article originally published in the February 2026 issue of Which? magazine.

Be inspired to make home improvements free newsletter Sign up for our Home newsletter, it's free monthly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, and Which? Shorts every Wednesday. We also release special podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or find us in your favourite podcast app on your mobile.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a Which? member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.