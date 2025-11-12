The most common energy problems - and how to fix them

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we reveal the results of our survey into the problems that customers face in relation to their energy providers.

In an ideal world, most of us should be able to have a fairly hands off approach to our energy, as long as the lights and the heating stay on. Unfortunately, too many of us are facing a list of energy problems that have left us dealing with energy providers far more than we like.

We round up our best tips on how you can take charge of your energy bills.



This episode is read by James Rowe and is based on Ceri Stanaway's article that was originally published in the November 2025 issue of Which? magazine.

You can also download a transcript of this podcast.

Live more sustainably free newsletter Our free monthly Sustainability newsletter can help you make everyday changes for you and the planet. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Sign up

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday and we also release special podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or find us in your favourite podcast app on your mobile.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a Which? member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.