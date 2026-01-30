Which? investigation finds conflicting advice in Hobbycraft asbestos recall

Hobbycraft has acknowledged that customers were given conflicting advice about how to dispose of a recalled children’s craft product that may be contaminated with asbestos.

The retailer recalled its Giant Box of Craft earlier this week after independent testing found traces of asbestos in the coloured sand included in the set.

Asbestos is a banned substance in consumer products because it can pose a health risk, even at low levels of exposure.

However, Which? uncovered discrepancies between Hobbycraft's official recall guidance and information provided via its live chat service.

Why Which? is concerned

While Hobbycraft’s recall notice instructed customers to double-bag the sand and wear protective equipment when cleaning it up, Which? found evidence that at least one customer was instead advised through the company’s live chat to place the sand in a single heavy-duty bag and dispose of it in household waste.

When Which? contacted Hobbycraft’s live chat posing as a concerned customer, the adviser said the sand could be disposed of 'in a heavy-duty bag' in the bin.

When asked, 'Just a bag? Is that OK?', the adviser replied: 'Correct'.

Hobbycraft told Which? it had raised the issue internally with its customer services team to 'ensure messaging is all aligned'.

A Hobbycraft spokesperson said: 'In co-ordination with Trading Standards and the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), we are voluntarily recalling the Giant Box of Craft with immediate effect.

'The product was removed from sale immediately after concerns were raised, and there is no evidence of any injury or harm to customers.'

OPSS said it had been in contact with Hobbycraft about possible conflicting advice being given on its live chat function and would continue to monitor the brand's response to the issue.

A spokesperson said: 'Hobbycraft has assured us it is continuing to ensure all parties are aware to follow the instructions as written on the recall notice.'

The Hobbycraft Giant Box of Craft recall

The recall notice states:

Stop using the product immediately.

If the sand is still in its packaging, place it in a heavy-duty plastic bag, double-tape it securely, label it clearly and store it in a secure location out of the reach of children.

If the sand has been used, clean up sites where the product was used using wet cloths to avoid generating dust. Wear gloves and a mask. Double-bag the sand, gloves, mask and cloths.

Keep children and other people away from areas where the sand has been used until the area has been cleaned.

Return the sand vials from the product to your nearest Hobbycraft store for a full refund.

If you are unable to get to a Hobbycraft store, please follow the instructions above and dispose of the sand in your general household waste. Contact Hobbycraft for a full refund.

The OPSS said it had also been in touch with a number of online marketplaces with details of the recall, after Which? pointed out that the product still appeared to be on sale at some retailers.

For more details on the recall, see Which?'s product recalls and safety alert page.