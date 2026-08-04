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Best Buy, Good Value and Eco Buy home appliances from Bosch, plus a member-exclusive offer
Which? has tested dozens of Bosch home appliances over the years, with many getting our prestigious Best Buy or Eco Buy recommendations for exceptional performance and low environmental impact.
Shortlisted for Home Appliance Brand of the Year at the 2026 Which? Awards, Bosch remains a go-to choice for reliable washing machines, ovens, fridge-freezers and more.
Right now, Which? members can take advantage of an exclusive offer on a range of these top-performing products.
Log in or sign up to Which? to find out about these Best Buy products from Bosch.