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Why mobile data is so bad in the UK

Why does the UK have such bad mobile data?
Erica McKoy Senior Presenter / Producer

Erica is a senior presenter and producer who has spent more than fifteen years crafting stories across for major international broadcasters. At Which? she works across our award-winning audio and video content.

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Think your 5G connection is working just because the icon is showing? Think again.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we reveal why the UK ranks last in the G7 for mobile network performance. Plus, you’ll hear some practical steps that you can take to get better and more reliable mobile connection in your area.

This episode is read by Erica McKoy and is based on an article written by Adam Snook, originally published in the July issue of Which? magazine.

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