Why no one should mourn the condenser dryer
Say goodbye to your inefficient tumble dryer when it breaks, as heat pump models will soon become the norm.
In this episode of Which? Shorts, we explain why the government is introducing new regulations that will mean inefficient tumble dryers – mainly condenser and vented models – will disappear from shops on the high street and online.
We explain how the raising of efficiency standards will drive innovation and ultimately cut energy bills. The slightly higher upfront costs of such dryers are quickly offset by lower running costs, and well-targeted standards can help drive these prices down further.
This episode is read by Becki Jakeman and is based on an article she wrote, originally published in the June 2026 issue of Which? magazine.
Our guide to the best tumble dryers rounds up our highest-scoring models alongside a Great Value option.
More podcasts from Which?
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