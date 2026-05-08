The tumble dryer 'ban': what does it mean for you?

New UK regulations mean that we can expect to see a ban on the sale of new, inefficient condenser and vented tumble dryers 'as soon as time allows'.

The updated Ecodesign legislation – which enables the government to set minimum energy performance standards – is being proposed by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband. It aims to lower residential energy consumption and protect consumers from high running costs.

Read on to find out how much this could affect you when buying your next dryer, as well as the differences between heat pumps and other models.

Our guide to the best tumble dryers rounds up our highest-scoring models alongside a Great Value option

What is the tumble dryer 'ban'?

Despite what some media headlines may lead you to believe, not all tumble dryers (or even all condenser tumble dryers) are going to disappear from retailers overnight – so there's no need to go out and panic-buy one.

It's part of a multi-faceted set of regulations aiming to 'raise the standards' for household tumble dryers and make them more efficient. This means that, when the law is introduced, all tumble dryers sold in the UK will have to meet the following requirements:

Use new, revised A-G energy labels – this will make it easier to tell which machines are the most efficient.

– this will make it easier to tell which machines are the most efficient. Have a maximum Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) of 85 – this is a measure of how much energy an appliance consumes during use.

– this is a measure of how much energy an appliance consumes during use. Feature an 'eco' program – this should be either the default setting or easily selectable alongside the 'main' and other options.

– this should be either the default setting or easily selectable alongside the 'main' and other options. Use minimal power on standby – new, stricter limits mean machines can use a maximum of 0.50W when not in use.

– new, stricter limits mean machines can use a maximum of 0.50W when not in use. Make spare parts more accessible – items like drums and motors should be available for 10 years from the launch of the product.

– items like drums and motors should be available for 10 years from the launch of the product. Meet a minimum 80% condensation efficiency rate – to help reduce the risk of damp and mould in homes.

These regulations align more closely with the current EU standards for appliance efficiency and are part of a wider net-zero push across the board.

For further details on the new standards, read the government's full consultation outcome on raising product standards for household dryers

Justin Macmullan, Which? principal policy adviser, says: 'Ultimately, phasing out inefficient tumble dryers is a win for households. Raising efficiency standards drives innovation and cuts household energy bills. The slightly higher upfront costs of heat pump tumble dryers are already quickly offset by lower running costs, and well-targeted standards can often help drive these prices down further. 'The government should continue to set clear timetables for raising standards to remove the least efficient models from sale, backed by clear energy labelling so consumers can easily choose the best option. Crucially, as older models are phased out, manufacturers must guarantee spare parts and support for the expected lifetime of those machines.'

Which tumble dryers are being phased out?

Ultimately, these requirements mean that most tumble dryers available to buy will be heat pump models.

There is potential for the most efficient condenser dryers to remain on sale, but these would truly have to be the best of the best to tick all the appropriate boxes.

As for vented tumble dryers, unless manufacturing methods are altered significantly, they use far too much energy to be remotely close to meeting the new requirements. So you can wave goodbye to the idea of buying one of those when the new regulations come in.

What's the difference between a condenser dryer and a heat pump dryer?

The main difference between condensers and heat pumps is the method they use to dry your clothes. Condensers repeatedly heat up cold air, usually to a maximum of 70-75°C, whereas heat pumps reuse the warm air already inside the drum and don't tend to get any hotter than around 50°C.

Both models collect moisture from wet clothes into a water reservoir as standard (for the best performance, manufacturers tend to recommend emptying the water tank after every load). With heat pump dryers, you usually have the option to plumb it in and have water drain directly into a drainpipe

As condenser dryers operate at higher temperatures, it should come as no surprise that they also tend to be speedier at drying clothes. Heat pumps can often take almost twice as long to dry the same amount of clothing in our tests.

The trade-off for longer programs, though, is much lower energy use. Even though we often see condenser dryers with a 'B' rating under the current system energy labelling system, don't be fooled – they're nowhere near as efficient as heat pumps.

Rebecca Jakeman, Which? laundry expert

I think it's about time consumers were better protected against inefficient appliances that really ramp up energy bills, and these new regulations are very well-placed to do that. Fearmongers will try to persuade you that heat pump dryers are overpriced, expensive to run or even dangerous - but none of those things are true.

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Heat pump tumble dryer FAQs

How does a heat pump tumble dryer work?

Heat pump tumble dryers work by absorbing water trapped in laundry with hot air. This then passes over an evaporator which extracts the water and stores it in a tank. The air is reheated before returning to the drum.

This recycling of air makes heat pumps more efficient than condenser dryers, which heat a constant supply of cool air.

Are heat pump tumble dryers expensive?

When heat pump dryers were new on the market, they were considered a 'premium' option and it would've been tricky to get your hands on one for less than £500.

Today, however, they're much more affordable. While the technology involved means they'll likely never be as cheap as entry-level vented and condenser models, they're no longer out of reach for most.

The average price of heat pump tumble dryers we've tested is just over £600, but you can get your hands on a Great Value model for less than £300. A decent number of our Best Buy models are £500 or less.

True, some premium models cost over £1,000, but that's the case for most large appliances. We test appliances at a range of prices to help you find the most suitable option for your home.

Browse all of our tumble dryer reviews to find Best Buys, Great Value options and the Don't Buys to avoid

Do heat pump dryers cost more to run?

Heat pump models dry at cooler temperatures than condensers, which means the cycles tend to run for longer.

Because they're slower, some people believe that heat pumps cost more to run, but that's far from the truth. The trade-off for longer programs is much lower energy use.

The average heat pump dryer we've tested costs £52 a year to run, compared to £130 annually for the average condenser.* If you opted for the most energy-efficient heat pump we've tested recently, it would add a mere £34 to your energy bills each year.

We estimate the average life cycle of a tumble dryer to be around 20 years, which means a total average saving of £1,560 in your energy bills over that time.

Our in-depth guide to tumble dryer running costs includes the average annual cost to run every machine featured on our website

Are heat pump dryers more likely to catch fire?

Heat pump tumble dryers are just as safe as condenser and vented models, and no more or less likely to catch fire as long as you're using them safely.

We have seen incidents around Whirlpool tumble dryers and Haier-manufactured dryers in recent years, but these were the result of manufacturing issues, rather than user error.

See below for our six-point plan to make sure you're drying clothes as safely as you can:

Never overfill a tumble dryer. Avoid stopping the dryer mid-cycle. Clean the lint filter after each use. Never leave the dryer running when you're out or asleep. Don't dry anything with oil on it. Clean the heat exchanger regularly.

Find out more about tumble dryer safety recalls and follow our advice on tumble dryer safety





*Annual energy costs are based on the April 2026 energy price cap of 24.67p per kWh for electricity.