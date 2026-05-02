Why you don't need to spend more than £200 on a tablet

Tablet manufacturers love to push their £500 to £1,000 top-tier flagship models, but our lab data proves that you don't need to overspend on power you might not need.

While the £299 Apple iPad remains a solid mid-tier benchmark, our testing of models released over the past few years has unearthed a handful of budget gems. These devices don't just 'get the job done' – they actually outlast many of the most expensive models on the market in our tough endurance tests.

Whether you are looking to binge the latest Netflix hit on holiday, clear your inbox, or browse the morning headlines on a bigger screen than your phone, we will help you choose a brilliant budget model.

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Battery life on cheap tablets

One of the most striking findings from our recent lab tests is that spending less often gets you similar, if not more, staying power. This is because budget and mid-range tablets typically use less demanding processors and screens, so their batteries drain much more slowly than the internals of a £900 flagship.

In our tests, one popular premium tablet lasted just 9 hours and 1 minute – cheaper models often exceeded 11 hours. When you are halfway through a long-haul flight or a weekend away, that extra two hours of screen time is worth far more than a brand-name logo.

When we average out the results across different price points, you can see a clear advantage for those who spend less:

Price bracket Battery star rating (average) Battery life on wi-fi (average) Under £200 4/5 11h 57m £200-£500 4/5 11h 28m Over £500 4/5 11h 17m

Data represents tablets tested between March 2023 and March 2026

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Performance on cheap tablets

In our lab, premium tablets lead in raw speed, and budget picks offer a more modest experience.

However, digging into our test performance data, we know that a two-star rating out of five means the device is perfectly usable for the basics like email and light browsing. Moving up to three stars indicates a tablet that is fast for those basics and can handle a bit of the harder stuff (like light photo editing), though not particularly well.

Price bracket Performance rating average Over £500 4/5 £200-£500 3/5 Under £200 2/5

Data represents tablets tested between March 2023 and March 2026

When should you spend more?

If you are a power user who keeps 20 tabs open, edits high-resolution video, or plays graphically intense games like Genshin Impact, a budget tablet will feel frustratingly slow. This is where the four and five-star models (typically £500+) earn their keep.

They pack significantly more Ram – averaging 11GB compared to just 4GB on budget models. This prevents the device from 'stuttering' when you switch between heavy apps.

Explore our full range of tablet reviews, expertly and rigorously tested in our labs.

Screens on cheap tablets

You might worry that a lower price means a pixelated, dull screen. Our data suggests that while the very best screen quality is found at the top end, budget devices still hold their own for general use.

Premium models (£500+), on average, achieve a full five stars for screen quality because they offer professional-grade colour accuracy and higher brightness. This is essential if you are an artist or often use your tablet in direct sunlight.

However, for the rest of us, the three-star average for budget models still provides a sharp and vibrant experience for your evening browsing sessions.

Price bracket Screen Quality rating average Over £500 5/5 £200-£500 4/5 Under £200 3/5

Data represents tablets tested between March 2023 and March 2026

Our tablet expert says

It is easy to assume that a cheaper price tag means a tablet that will just frustrate you. But unless you are planning to edit 4K video or play heavy 3D games, you are often just paying for power you’ll never actually touch. Our lab tests show that for the stuff most of us do every day – like streaming or browsing – a sub-£200 tablet isn't just a budget compromise; it is often the more sensible, longer-lasting tool for the job. Adam Speight Senior tech researcher/writer





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