Will you face border queues at airports this summer?

Our travel editor tells you what you need to know about EES
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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Images of distressed British travellers who missed flights home because of long queues caused by Entry/Exit System (EES) border checks have understandably made people nervous.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, our travel editor answers your questions about EES checks at European airports to help you prepare for a flight to the EU this summer.

He explains who’s affected, whether or not you should be worried, and if there’s anything you can do to prepare.

This episode is read by Rory Boland and is based on an article he wrote, originally published in the July/August 2026 issue of Which? Travel

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