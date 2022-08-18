UK holidaymakers will be charged to visit the EU from November 2023

British travellers will be charged €7 to visit most EU countries from November 2023.

The visa fee for UK passport-holders was due to be introduced in May 2023, but the European Commission has postponed it by six months. From late next year, travellers will have to pay to visit any countries in Europe’s passport-free zone, the Schengen Area.

UK passport-holders will need to apply for authorisation through ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation Scheme) and pay a fee of €7 (around £6). ETIAS will allow citizens of 63 countries to visit the Schengen Area with an electronic travel authorisation rather than a full visa. This includes the UK, which is now considered a third country after Brexit.

Like the American Esta visa-waiver system, travellers have to pre-register their details and pay the fee before travelling. The authorisation will then be valid for three years, or until your passport expires. Previously, as EU citizens, Britons benefited from freedom of movement across the EU.

For short stays in the EU of up to 90 days, British tourists won't need a visa, but will have to apply to ETIAS for a visa waiver.

The ETIAS scheme was originally due to start in January 2021, but the European authorities have so far postponed the scheme’s launch date three times - most recently to November 2023.

Where do I apply for the ETIAS visa waiver?

It's not currently possible to register for ETIAS. Confusingly, there are already a number of non-official websites sharing information about ETIAS. They may look similar to official government websites, and may offer you the opportunity to sign up for a notification when the scheme begins. But it's always best to get your information straight from the European Commission website .

Be wary of third-party sites offering to do the leg-work for you, and remember that the expected fee should be €7.

When does ETIAS start?

The European Commission expects the scheme to launch in November 2023.

Where will I need an ETIAS to travel to?

You'll need the ETIAS visa-waiver to travel to all Schengen Zone states, plus non-Schengen microstates such as Andorra and Monaco. The Schengen Area is a travel zone where you don’t need to show your passport to cross borders. The full list is:

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Germany

France

Spain

Portugal

Sweden

Finland

Denmark

Lithuania

Latvia

San Marino

Estonia

Poland

Slovakia

Hungary

Slovenia

Italy

Greece

Czech Republic

Malta

Monaco

Liechtenstein

Iceland

Norway

Switzerland

Vatican City

I'm travelling from Ireland - do I also need an ETIAS waiver?

No. Though it isn't part of the Schengen area, Ireland remains part of the European Union (unlike Northern Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland). Those travelling to EU countries from Ireland for short stays won't need a visa or an ETIAS waiver.

How will travellers apply for an ETIAS visa-waiver?

UK passport-holders will have to fill in an online application form via ETIAS’s official website or app. The European Commission has promised that the vast majority of travellers will receive their ETIAS visa waiver within minutes. If further checks are needed, it could take up to 30 days.

How much will an ETIAS travel authorisation cost?

It’s expected to cost €7 (around £6) for all travellers between the ages of 18 and 70.

How long will it be valid for?

An ETIAS visa-waiver will be valid for three years, or until the expiry date of your passport. British passport-holders can stay in the Schengen Zone for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

What is the difference between an ETIAS travel authorisation and a visa?

An ETIAS travel authorisation is not officially a visa. Its purpose is to allow the EU to keep track of visa-exempt visitors from third countries, which includes UK passport-holders since Brexit. Travellers will not need to go to a consulate to make an application, and no biometric data will be collected.