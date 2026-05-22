Will your travel insurance actually cover you this summer?

With half term and the summer holidays just around the corner, and a lot of uncertainty affecting travel plans, travel insurance feels more relevant than ever. So how can you make sure your policy gives you the cover you actually need?

In this episode of Which? Money, our insurance lead Dean Sobers shares his advice on what to look for when taking out a policy, and explains how some quick glances at the policy documents can give you clues as to what you are - and aren’t - covered for.

Dean also reveals which policies received Best Buy status in our annual travel insurance review, and which providers have been named Which? Recommended Providers.

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