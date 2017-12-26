Which dishwasher brand?
AEG dishwashers rated
By Yvette Fletcher
Article 3 of 12
AEG offers slimline and full-sized dishwashers at a mid-level price point. Find out what hundreds of AEG dishwasher owners think of their machines.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We've found that some AEG dishwashers score reasonably well when we review them in our test lab, with certain models impressing us so much that we've awarded them Best Buy status. But not all do well, with the lowest-scoring model getting a measly 59%.
AEG, part of the Electrolux group, is a fairly well-known name in household appliances. If you're thinking of buying an AEG dishwasher, consult our table below for our unique, at-a-glance guide as to whether you should.
In the table we reveal the pros and cons of the AEG dishwashers we've tested, how AEG machines score when we review them, and how reliable AEG owners find the brand. Our customer score tells you how satisfied owners are with AEG dishwashers and how likely they are to recommend them to others.
If you would rather just compare or read our full reviews of individual models, head to our AEG dishwasher reviews.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.
|AEG dishwasher overview table
|Number tested
|14
|Number of Best Buys
|Number of Don't Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Typical spend
|Should I buy an AEG dishwasher?
|
Table notes
The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2017 of 70 AEG owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. The average test score is based on all models tested between 2010 and 2017.
KeyMember Content
How much do AEG dishwashers cost?
AEG dishwashers are a mid-level brand, with people spending £400 on average. The dishwashers we've tested typically cost between £320 and £760, but we've also tested an AEG model costing a budget-busting £1,020. We've found high-scoring models and a Best Buy for around £500.
AEG dishwashers tend to score reasonably well when we put them to the test, although there is the occasional mis-step – we've found a model costing around £600 that is poor at cleaning and scored just 48%.
Choosing the best AEG dishwasher
AEG offers a good range of built-in and freestanding dishwashers, and both full-sized and slimline models. The manufacturer claims that add-ons to its new machines ensure really quiet cleaning and high energy efficiency, while the spray arm is designed to improve cleaning power.
In 2017, AEG introduced a new feature to some machines - the ComfortLift lower rack, which can be pulled out and raised to the level of the upper rack for loading and unloading. Some AEG models have other useful features, such as a delay timer or child lock.
Full-sized freestanding models from AEG usually hold 12 place settings, or 120 items, while its slimline models typically have room for 90 plates, pots, glasses and pieces of cutlery.
You can contact AEG by calling its customer care line on 08445 611611, or via its website: aeg.co.uk.