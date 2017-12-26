Which dishwasher brand?
Beko dishwashers rated
Beko offers an affordable range of dishwashers. Find out how reliable Beko dishwashers are and how they score in our reviews.
Beko dishwashers' scores in our independent reviews tend to be middling but a little inconsistent. Some models are so good at cleaning and drying that they’ve become Best Buys, but others have done so poorly that we've labelled them Don't Buys.
Beko is a Turkish brand, a subsidiary of Arçelik, which was established in 1955. The company offers full-sized and slimline dishwashers, as well as some integrated models.
Below, you can see discover the pros and cons of Beko dishwashers, as well as how highly Beko dishwashers score in our reviews, how many we've rated as Best Buys, how reliable they are and their customer score. The latter is based on owners' satisfaction, and whether or not they would recommend the brand. If you just want to find out how a particular model performed, then see our Beko dishwasher reviews.
How much do Beko dishwashers cost?
Beko is an affordable brand for dishwashers. The Beko dishwashers we've tested cost from under £200 up to £300. But price isn't everything - if you pick a dishwasher that's poor at cleaning or unreliable, then you could soon find yourself paying out again for a repair or replacement.
Choosing the best Beko dishwasher
Full-sized dishwashers from Beko tend to have a capacity of 12-13 place settings, while slimline Beko models have room for 9-10.
Some Beko dishwashers have features that make using them that bit more convenient. For example, some models have a delayed-start option, which means you can set a wash to start when most suits you – for example, if you tend to wash your dishes overnight. However, you're unlikely to find flashy features on the cheapest Beko models. Take a look at the technical specifications in our dishwasher reviews to see what features each of Beko's machines has.
You can contact Beko by calling its customer support line on 0800 479 0095 or via its website: beko.co.uk.