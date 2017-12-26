Beko dishwashers rated

Beko dishwashers' scores in our independent reviews tend to be middling but a little inconsistent. Some models are so good at cleaning and drying that they’ve become Best Buys, but others have done so poorly that we've labelled them Don't Buys.

Beko is a Turkish brand, a subsidiary of Arçelik, which was established in 1955. The company offers full-sized and slimline dishwashers, as well as some integrated models.

Below, you can see discover the pros and cons of Beko dishwashers, as well as how highly Beko dishwashers score in our reviews, how many we've rated as Best Buys, how reliable they are and their customer score. The latter is based on owners' satisfaction, and whether or not they would recommend the brand. If you just want to find out how a particular model performed, then see our Beko dishwasher reviews.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.