Best walking boot brands

Learn more about the walking boot brands that rated highest in our satisfaction survey, so you can decide on the best walking boots for you.
The best walking boots for you
Anyone who has walked any distance in a pair of poor quality or ill-fitting boots will know first-hand that getting your footwear right is essential to an enjoyable walk.
Our survey results show that four in 10 of you wear your walking boots once a week or more, and eight in 10 wear them once a month or more, so let us help you choose the best pair for you.
To help you choose the right walking boots for you we surveyed our members to find out the best brands on the market. And three brands really stood out. In our survey results you can find out:
- The three walking boot brands that stood out
- What owners particularly liked about the best brands
- Scores for important factors such as comfort, durability and grip
- Average prices for the range of products
How we walking shoes
In August 2013 members of the general public and the online Which? Connect panel took part in a survey about their walking boots. We collected 1,124 responses. We asked them to rate their walking boots on aspects such as comfort, durability and water resistance. We need a minimum sample size of 30 to report on a walking boot brand, and our research has allowed us to report on 10 different walking boot brands.
More than just walking shoe reviews
We've surveyed the general public and our members to find out the best brands for all the travel accessories you'll need. So if you're heading off on a mountain hike or just need some suitable shoes for a weekend walk, we've got it covered.