Which? Best Buy pressure washers

Pressure washer reviews you can trust

Some pressure washers are packaged with fancy accessories but deliver lacklustre cleaning power. Others look basic but leave your surfaces looking good as new. You can’t tell how good a pressure washer is just by looking at it, so we test each one in a range of cleaning scenarios to help you choose the perfect one for you.

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

Try a Which? trial for £1 and you’ll receive access to all our online reviews and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you’ll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.