Which? Best Buy pressure washers
These top-rated pressure washers clean brilliantly and are easy to use. They make cleaning your car or paths a pleasure not a chore.
Don't get stuck with a pressure washer that leaves the grime and algae in your garden untroubled or is so tricky to use that you'll rue the day you opened the packaging.
Our tests go further than anyone else’s to ensure that the Best Buy pressure washers we recommend really are the best of the bunch.
- Each of our pressure washer reviews includes lab-tested ratings for how great it is at cleaning, so you'll know whether it will leave your paths, patio and car looking as good as new after cleaning. We also check that it won't damage your surfaces when you use it properly.
- We test the different versions of each pressure washer, using our unique insight to decide whether it is worth paying more for a model that includes more accessories, or whether you should stick to the cheaper basic model.
- We look at how easy each pressure washer is to use. We search for flimsy lances and tricky-to-fit nozzles and features that make a pressure washer difficult to manoeuvre, so we can tell you whether storing it away for the winter will be a doddle or a nightmare.
How we uncover the best pressure washers
We test pressure washers from big brands, such as Karcher, Nilfisk and Bosch, as well as own-brand models from the likes of B&Q and Argos, to reveal dazzling Best Buys that clean brilliantly. So whether you want a pressure washer that will get the build-up of grime out of your alloy wheels, or has the gentleness to effectively clean a wooden deck, our in-depth pressure-washer reviews have got it covered.
- We assemble each pressure washer at our test lab and rate how easy it is to put together for the first time and each time you use it, to help you choose a pressure washer that's ready to use in seconds. We also check that you'll be able to move and store it easily.
- We rate how effectively it cleans grimy concrete, weed-ridden block paving, algae-stained paving slabs, dirty decking and lichen-encrusted stone walls. Car windows, bodywork and wheels also get the power-washing treatment.
- We evaluate how effective accessories, such as patio cleaners and car brushes, are compared with the main lance and nozzles.
- We measure the noise and water usage of each pressure washer to see how much your cleaning will disturb your neighbours and whether you'll bankrupt yourself using it if you're on a water meter.
More pressure washer recommendations
Pressure washer reviews you can trust
Some pressure washers are packaged with fancy accessories but deliver lacklustre cleaning power. Others look basic but leave your surfaces looking good as new. You can’t tell how good a pressure washer is just by looking at it, so we test each one in a range of cleaning scenarios to help you choose the perfect one for you.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
