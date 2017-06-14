Mortgage

Your payments may vary from one month to the next depending on what type of mortgage you have. It is important to check whether you'll be able to afford your mortgage in the long term. You can see what your monthly payments will look like now, and also if interest rates went up by 1, 2 or 3%, using the mortgage repayment calculator on our house-buying hub. Free mortgage consultation: for one-to-one advice on getting a mortgage based on your own personal circumstances, have a chat with the impartial experts at Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987

Utility bills

These include your electricity, gas and water bills. They will usually increase in line with inflation every year, but some energy providers increase charges at a far faster rate, so it's worth keeping an eye on this and switching if you think you're paying too much. The energy performance certificate for the property you're buying will help you see how energy efficient the building is, which should give an indication of how much your bills will be. Find out more: Which? Switch – save money by changing energy providers

Council tax

Properties are classified in bands ranging from A to H and, as strange as it might seem, the price you pay is usually determined by what the home was worth in 1991. The seller or estate agent should be able to tell you which band your new home is in, or you can look it up online. If you think your property is in the wrong council tax band and you're paying too much tax, you can appeal against your banding. But be aware that the council could decide to move your property into a more expensive band rather than a cheaper one, so you should only appeal after carefully researching what your neighbours are paying. You can also apply for a 25% discount if you live alone or if the property is empty. Find out more: reducing your council tax bill – how to qualify for a lower rate

Telecoms bills

You'll probably want broadband and digital TV in your new home, and maybe a landline, too. Often, new customers will get better deals than existing ones, so it's worth shopping around and considering switching to find the best deal each year. Find out more: people who've followed our haggling script have reported saving as much as £476 a year

TV licence

The TV licence costs £147 a year, although you can pay in weekly, monthly or quarterly instalments. In April 2017, the cost of a TV licence increased from £145.50, and this annual fee will continue to rise in line with inflation for the next five years.

Insurance

When you own a home, you'll have to pay for buildings insurance (unless you own a leasehold property). This type of insurance is required by most mortgage providers. It's also advisable to take out contents insurance to protect your belongings. These costs are likely to increase with inflation every year, although you can nearly always find a cheaper deal by shopping around rather than automatically renewing with your existing provider. Find out more: best and worst home insurance providers – see how different insurers score for value for money, customer service and more

Service charges and ground rent

If you live in a flat, you'll have to factor in monthly or quarterly service charges and ground rent. Service charges are used to pay for the management and maintenance of the building's communal areas, and tend to cost between £100 and £200 a month. Most freeholders appoint managing agents to look after communal areas, so these fees may be combined into one payment. Find out more: leasehold vs freehold – find out about the key differences between the two types of home ownership

Parking