Council tax calculator 2026-27

2026-27 council tax calculator

Our calculator can help you see how much local authorities are charging for each council tax band. To use it, simply enter the postcode of the area you want to check.

This is great if you want to see the rates where you live, check the bill in an area you're looking to move to, or just want to compare how charges vary between local authorities – and they can vary a lot.

What is council tax?

Council tax is collected by your local council to help pay for services in your community.

The system for deciding how much you pay is slightly different depending on where you live in the UK.

Properties in England are split into eight bands (A-H), depending on the price they would have sold for in April 1991, when valuations for the current system were made.

Scottish properties are split into the same number of bands, also based on their value in April 1991, but the band ranges are different.

Properties in Wales were re-valued in 2003, so property values are based on their market value on 1 April 2003. There are nine valuation bands, labelled A-I.

Northern Ireland's domestic rates

Northern Ireland charges domestic rates.

These are calculated by multiplying the rateable capital value of a property by the 'domestic rate poundage' - which is the sum of the domestic regional rate and domestic district rate.

The table shows the rates for 2026-27.

Council area Total domestic rate poundage Antrim and Newtownabbey 0.009984 Ards and North Down 0.009994 Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon 0.010971 Belfast 0.010051 Causeway Coast & Glens 0.010660

Derry City and Strabane 0.012214

Fermanagh & Omagh 0.010027

Lisburn and Castlereagh 0.009525

Mid & East Antrim 0.011227

Mid Ulster 0.009889

Newry, Mourne and Down 0.010558

Show all rows

The valuations for domestic properties are based on the capital value on 1 January 2005.

So if the capital value of your home is £90,000 and you live in Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon council area, the calculation for your 2025-26 bill would be: £90,000 x 0.010109 = £909.80.

Find out more: UK council tax bands

Who pays council tax?

Paying the bill is normally the responsibility of the person living in the property, either the owner-occupiers or tenants in privately rented or council accommodation.

Some properties are exempt from council tax, as are some groups of people. You may also qualify for a 25% or 50% discount on the bill, depending on who lives in the property. We explain how exemptions and reductions work in our guide on reducing your council tax bill.

You'll be sent a bill in April each year, with the option to pay off the amount in full, or broken up in instalments. You can find out more about how billing works, and what happens if you can't pay, in our guide to paying council tax.

How is council tax spent?

Money earned through council tax goes towards local services such as the police, fire services, support for the elderly and vulnerable, parks maintenance, refuse disposal and street cleaning.

Each council is responsible for allotting the funds as it sees fit.

Council tax pays for 25% of local government spending. Other money comes from business rates. These services are also funded by central government.

Who sets council tax rates?

Council tax rates are set by more than 9,000 local authorities across the country. The billing authorities collect council tax, while precepting authorities help set the rate and have it collected on their behalf.

Your council tax bill will show which local authorities charge council tax in your area, and it's likely to be a mix of several types.

Billing authorities

Billing authorities run your local council tax system. These are the authorities you'll need to consult if you have a query about your bill.

Your billing authority is likely to be the non-metropolitan district council, metropolitan district council, unitary authority, London borough or the Council of the Isles of Scilly.

Precepting authorities

Major precepting authorities include county councils, police and crime commissioner, fire and rescue authority, Greater London authority and combined authority mayors. These cover a large area, and usually include several billing authorities.

Local precepting authorities cover a small area - like a village or town. They include town councils, parish councils and charter trustees.

How are council tax bills calculated?

The council tax bill for each property depends on which band it's in and how much money the local authority needs to raise.

In England, the charge for a property in band A is always one-third of the charge for a property in band H.

All councils will prepare their budget and council tax proposals between December and February each year.

Can councils increase tax by more than the maximum?

Seven councils in England have been granted permission to increase council tax above the 4.99% English threshold in 2026-27, and these areas include:

North Somerset – 9%

Shropshire – 9%

Worcestershire – 9%

Trafford – 7.5%

Warrington – 7.5%

Windsor & Maidenhead – 7.5%

Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole – 6.75%

Permission was given due to financial struggles, although the agreed increases are smaller than originally requested by the councils. The government claims that, even with these hikes, bills in these areas will remain below the national average.

If you think you're being charged too much council tax, see our guide on how to get a council tax refund.