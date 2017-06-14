EPCs explained

If you're selling your home, you'll need to get an energy performance certificate (EPC). Find out about EPC costs and how to get one.

It's a legal requirement to have an EPC for your home before you sell it - and you need to have at least ordered one before putting your property on the market. This can be arranged through your estate agent or directly with an EPC provider.

In most cases, landlords marketing their properties for rent must also have an EPC available for prospective tenants to view.

What is an EPC?

An EPC is a certificate showing how energy-efficient your property is. Your property will be given a grade of between A and G, with A being the highest - ie most energy-efficient - rating.

If you have a brand-new home, it’s likely to have a high rating, while older homes tend to have lower ratings of around D or E.

The theory is that the better the rating your property gets, the more attractive it should be to a tenant or buyer, as it indicates lower energy bills.

Always ask to see the EPC of a property you're buying, as lenders will factor the running costs of the house into their affordability checks.

Find out more: EPC example - check out an example energy performance certificate from 2016

How to improve your energy efficiency rating

The EPC will list ways to improve your rating, such as installing double glazing or loft, floor or wall insulation, and give indicative costs. The certificate will include:

potential costs of heating, lighting and hot water after improvements are made;

total potential savings, and the energy performance rating you might receive after making improvements to your home;

recommended actions to take (such as increasing loft insulation and draught proofing);

the potential cost of undertaking these improvements, and the typical saving over a three-year period.

EPC register

If the property has been let or sold since 1 October 2008 in England and Wales, 31 December 2008 in Northern Ireland or 1 January 2009 in Scotland, it should already have an EPC. This means that you won't need to get a new one, as they are valid for 10 years.

You can look for your EPC (and EPCs for any other properties that haven't opted out) on the government's EPC retrieval site.

If your property doesn't already have an EPC, you'll need to get one. Many people do this via their estate agent for convenience, but this is generally the pricier option. If you want to save money and source your EPC independently, look for an accredited domestic energy assessor on the government's EPC register.

EPC costs

EPCs tend to cost up to £120, although the price is much lower than this for most properties.

While all homes need to have an EPC, there's no benefit in choosing a more expensive provider, so shop around for the best deal.

Going directly to an EPC provider rather than getting it through an estate agent is generally cheaper.

Energy performance certificates in Scotland

If you're selling in Scotland, you'll need to get a Home Report. Home Reports include an EPC (known as an energy report), a house survey and a property questionnaire. According to the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), they should cost between £585 and £820, depending on the size of the home.

It's worth getting a quote from your estate agent and a registered surveyor for the survey and energy report. The Scottish government website provides a list of EPC-approved organisations.

Homeowners in Scotland have to display the EPC somewhere in their property, for example by the boiler.

