Selling a house
How to sell your house
By Joe Elvin
Article 1 of 12
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
How to sell your house
Are you thinking about putting your house or flat up for sale? Our video and essential tips will help you sell your property quickly, smoothly and for the best price.
Property expert Tracy Kellett, a former estate agent who now owns and runs buying agency BDI Homefinders, has moved home more than 30 times - so she knows a thing or two about selling houses. Here are her top tips on how to get a quick sale and secure the best price for your house.
- If you're going to need a new mortgage for your next home, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987 for impartial, whole-of-market advice on the best deal for you.
Selling a house: nine essential tips
1. Make your home the best it can be
Make sure your property is clean, tidy and free from clutter and that it looks good from the outside. Consider getting a survey of your property done, so you can either fix any problems, or use it to attract buyers by demonstrating how good the condition of your house is.
2. Get at least three valuations
Ask three local estate agents to value your property. Grill them on why they think your home is worth the amount they're suggesting and what they'd do to find you the best price from the most suitable buyer.
Once you've decided who you'd like to use, don't be afraid to haggle on the fee - and also the tie-in and notice periods. Find out more in our guide to finding the best estate agent.
3. Decide who's going to sell your home
Although most people will use a traditional high street estate agent to help them sell their home, you can potentially save money by using an online estate agent or selling privately.
Neither option is a no-brainer, though - there are pros and cons to both. Find out more in our guides to online estate agents and private house sales.
4. Find a reliable conveyancer
Conveyancing is far from being the most exciting part of moving house, but it's vitally important that you find someone reliable.
We've researched the market to find a conveyancing firm that we believe offers a trustworthy and efficient service - find out more about Which? Conveyancing.
5. Get your paperwork in order
If you get your paperwork sorted out early, it will help things move along more quickly once you've accepted an offer.
Click on the downloadable checklist below for a list of all the documents you might need, and check out our guide to energy performance certificates (EPCs).
6. Pick a good buyer
If several prospective buyers are interested in your home, it's worth thinking about who's least likely to pull out (perhaps due to nerves or their own sale falling through), and who can move at the same pace as you (eg if you're in a rush, are they?), as well as the amount each buyer offers.
In order, the safest buyers to choose are buyers who’ve already sold and completed (or at least exchanged on) their sale, first-time buyers, buyers who have sold their home subject to contract, and buyers who have not yet sold their home.
7. Be clear what’s included in the price
After you've chosen a buyer, make sure they understand exactly what’s included in the price, including fixtures and fittings.
8. Agree on dates
Establish likely dates for exchange and completion - this will avoid arguments further down the line.
It's worth drawing up an agreed note of your plans with the buyer. While this won't be legally binding, it can make people less likely to delay or pull out.
9. Keep in touch
Keep communication going. Don't disappear on holiday for two weeks without informing all interested parties, including your conveyancer and your estate agent. Don’t ignore aspects about the purchase that you don’t understand - if in doubt, ask.
Case studies: things I wish I'd known before moving house
People who've sold up and moved to a new house recently share what they wish they'd known before starting the process. Learn from their mistakes so your own move is less stressful.
- Last updated: December 2016
- Updated by: Joe Elvin