Best desktop PC brands
By Callum Tennent
If you want to buy the best desktop PC, buy from the best PC brands. Here's the Which? guide to the brands you can trust.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Plenty of shoppers still prefer a conventional desktop PC over a laptop or all-in-one. Reviewing individual models is tricky, since there are so many variations. But our unique brand table should help you be sure you're picking up the best brand of desktop PC.
To find out which desktop brands are the most (and least) reliable, every year we ask more than 10,000 Which? members to tell us about the technology products they own. We include both Apple and Windows users, and consider devices from the bottom to the top of the pricing pyramid.
If you'd rather take a look at our PC reviews, click here to see our Best Buy all-in-ones.
Best and worst desktop PC brands
Our most recent survey had 10,497 responses from real Which? members, giving their candid opinions on the desktop PCs they own. Customer scores ranged from an outstanding 89% to a slightly less impressive 63%, while reliability scores ranged from 81% to 63%. Take a look at this table before you go on the hunt for a new desktop PC to avoid disappointment.
Which? members should log in now to unlock the scores in the table. If you’re not yet a Which? member, try full access for one month with a £1 trial.
|Brand
|Reliability rating1
|Customer score1
|Verdict
|74%
|A table-topping reliability score for one of the world's biggest manufacturers. Desktops may not be its primary point of focus, but it does excellently.
|89%
|The best-loved desktop brand in our survey, and by some margin. It's a big brand with big expectations, and our readers certainly don't feel disappointed.
|73%
|A big name that has shifted its focus in recent years to all-in-one PCs, but has maintained a very high customer score regardless. It's reliable, too.
|74%
|Quite a poor-scoring brand when it comes to its laptops, this company really turns it on with its desktop PCs
|75%
|A real PC specialist, it's a tough brand to find but one with great satisfaction and reliability scores.
|73%
|When one company makes so many PCs, such a high average score is all the more impressive.
|79%
|A name you might not have heard of, but is beloved by our readers. An interesting choice if you want something a little different.
|68%
|A brand that has earned trust over decades, but looking at these reliability scores perhaps standards are beginning to slip.
|64%
|A now defunct brand, its devices are still floating around out there. Not the most impressive, and not the most reliable.
|63%
|Also a defunct brand, and equally unreliable. Our readers like these desktops the least of any.
|
Table notes
1 Reliability rating and customer score based on feedback from 10,497 Which? members, surveyed in August 2015
KeyMember Content
Choosing the best brand of desktop
Our survey accounts for all sorts of desktop PCs, regardless of price, brand or age.
Desktop PCs are something of a dying market. Most consumers using desktops are either hardcore PC users in search of the latest high-end set-ups, or large companies looking to buy hundreds of nondescript black boxes to kit out their offices. We still feel it's important to cover their reliability, though, as many Which? readers are perfectly content with their old desktops and have no need to upgrade. The refurbished and second-hand market is still booming so, if you do decide to go down that route, you can have an idea of which brands our readers prefer.
The most common desktop problems are screen freezing (22%), failure to boot (15%), and hard disk failure (14%). This is none-too-dissimilar to the problems found in our all-in-one PC survey.
This reliability survey is conducted every year, so you can be confident that these scores are up to date and applicable to the current desktop marketplace.