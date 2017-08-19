Our guide reveals what Wren Kitchens owners really think of its kitchens and whether they're worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

We've surveyed thousands of kitchen company customers to reveal how Wren Kitchens compares with rival brands, such as Howdens Joinery, John Lewis and Magnet.

Wren Kitchens installation

We also asked kitchen owners about the installation process, including rating the quality, mess made, speed and communication from the installer, to see whether it's worth opting for Wren Kitchens' installation service.

Wren Kitchens kitchens

Click through our gallery to see a range of Wren Kitchens kitchens across different prices and styles, including modern and traditional kitchens.

Wren Kitchens J Pull White Gloss kitchen

Wren Kitchens Shaker Ermine Classic Cream Matt kitchen

Wren Kitchens Handleless White Gloss kitchen

Wren Kitchens Edwardian Cream Matt kitchen

Wren Kitchens Autograph White Gloss kitchen

Wren Kitchens (previously Wren Living) has three kitchen ranges, divided by price: the cheapest Vogue range, the Infinity range, and the Infinity Plus collection.

As well as by price, you can search Wren Kitchens' kitchens online by style (Shaker, modern or traditional), by finish (matt, gloss or wood) or by colours, which include muted reds, blues, greys and cream. All the ranges mix together modern and traditional styles.

Planning/design service: Free design service at home where the designer will come to measure up and give advice on what will suit your needs. You'll then need to go in store to see the final plans drawn up. You can also book an appointment to go in store for advice. Wren Kitchens offers kitchen planning software, which can be accessed online at home.

Installation: Optional fitting service at extra cost. It's not carried out by Wren Kitchens installers, but is organised by the company. All Wren Kitchens units come pre-assembled.

Kitchen appliances, flooring and tiles: Large kitchen appliances from a range of brands, kitchen flooring and wall tiles, all fitted at extra cost - visit our home appliances page to find the best appliances for you.