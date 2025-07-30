Revealed: The top kitchen brands falling short on customer service

Buying and installing a new kitchen can be a lengthy and expensive process, so good customer service from your kitchen supplier is important.

But when we surveyed 4,580 homeowners about the kitchen company they bought from, three major brands received a poor customer service rating, getting two stars out of five.

Read on to find out which brands lost marks and why, plus expert advice on choosing a reliable kitchen company.

Which brands were given two stars?

Every two years, we put the nation's biggest kitchen brands through our rigorous test programme, which includes putting fitted kitchen ranges through our lab tests and surveying thousands of people about their experiences.

In our 2025 assessments, we surveyed 4,580 Which? Connect members and members of the UK public who've bought a new kitchen in the past 10 years*.

We were shocked to find that three major brands were given only two stars out of five for customer service.

These brands were:

B&Q

Wickes

Wren Kitchens

While no major brands scored the full five stars for customer service, four brands received a good rating of four stars, and two brands received a middling three stars.

What did customers say?

When we asked our survey respondents to tell us about the customer service they received, the most common issues reported were with delivery and resolution of complaints.

Not all customers were unhappy with the service they received, and where people did experience any issues, they would often still report high levels of satisfaction overall if their complaint was resolved properly.

What did B&Q customers say?

B&Q customers were significantly more likely than customers from other brands included in the survey to report having issues with their delivery.

The most common issues were delays and the wrong parts being delivered.

I had issues getting it delivered as they sent the wrong parts for the kitchen. It hasn't aged well and we're thinking of replacing it in the next couple of years with a different company. B&Q kitchen owner





However, some customers were satisfied with the process overall.

Overall the kitchen looks great. I just wish the smaller details like the hinges etc were more durable. B&Q kitchen owner

What did Wickes customers say?

Customers of Wickes were also significantly more likely to report having issues with delivery than customers from other brands included in the survey. Again, the most common issues were delays and the wrong parts being delivered.

My kitchen is an awkward shape but they knew all of this before coming. Half the stuff was useless and didn’t fit. The other half was almost completely unusable. Wickes kitchen owner





However, those who'd had their complaint resolved were happy with the customer service.

Excellent customer service: when the original worktops failed, they replaced them without any argument. All in all, I am happy with the kitchen. Wickes kitchen owner

What did Wren customers say?

One Wren customer reported that it took months for a problem with their installation to be resolved.

We had issues during installation and it took four months before everything was resolved. They offered poor customer service and minimal compensation. Wren kitchen owner





Another said that their issues were resolved eventually.

We've had a few minor issues which got fixed eventually. Wren kitchen owner

What the companies told us

B&Q said: 'We're committed to giving our customers a great shopping experience. To ensure our customers have the best experience possible we offer end-to-end support for our kitchens. On occasions when we do not meet our own high standards, our customer service team resolve any concerns as quickly as possible.'

Wickes said: 'At Wickes, we take customer service very seriously and are always striving to improve. While we acknowledge that issues such as delivery delays can occasionally occur, we’ve been investing in our processes to address these challenges and ensure a smoother experience for our customers. Feedback like this is invaluable in helping us continue to improve.

Wren hadn’t provided a comment when we published this article.

What does good customer service look like?

Here's what survey respondents told us when they'd experienced good customer service.

Delivery

Customers praised the speed of the delivery and installation for one of these brands.

The company has great customer service and the kitchen was delivered quickly. A survey respondent

Complaint resolution

When a customer did report having issues with one of these brands, they were quickly and fairly resolved.

The customer service was good: some incorrect items were sent but they were quickly replaced. A survey respondent

Knowledgeable staff

Another key theme that emerged in this area was the expertise of the staff. A customer of one of these brands praised their ability to create a more customised kitchen.

From having our kitchen designed to completing the purchase we had no problems. We spent three hours with the salesman - he took his time and suggested alternative options. It was a great experience. A survey respondent





Why does good customer service matter? Customer service is essential for consumers as it provides a way of seeking information and support from businesses. It's vital that consumers are able to access this for the service and products they buy. To learn more about Which?’s past work in sectors such as broadband, travel and retail, read ’What does ‘good’ customer service look like to consumers?’

How to find a reliable kitchen company

It's clear that customer service impacts your whole kitchen buying experience – from the design of your kitchen to the aftercare you receive.

To ensure you receive the best customer service – and the smoothest complaints resolution – we recommend you follow these steps:

Do your research: Don't just rely on reputation – before you choose your kitchen supplier, check out our guide to the best and worst kitchens to find out how brands treat real customers.

Don't just rely on reputation – before you choose your kitchen supplier, check out our guide to the to find out how brands treat real customers. Read contracts carefully: Make sure you understand all terms and conditions regarding delivery, installation, and guarantees before you make a purchase.

Make sure you understand all terms and conditions regarding delivery, installation, and guarantees before you make a purchase. Document everything: As a rule of thumb, you should always keep a record of all the communications, orders, and agreements you have with a company – and keep them somewhere easy to access. Take photos of any issues or defects as soon as they arise.

As a rule of thumb, you should always keep a record of all the communications, orders, and agreements you have with a company – and keep them somewhere easy to access. Take photos of any issues or defects as soon as they arise. Consider how to pay: If you make a purchase of up to £30,000 with a credit card, the card company is partially responsible for dealing with any faults with the service, meaning you have extra support if things go wrong. Note that Buy Now Pay Later schemes (like Klarna) do not tend to offer the same support.

If you make a purchase of up to £30,000 with a credit card, the card company is partially responsible for dealing with any faults with the service, meaning you have extra support if things go wrong. Note that Buy Now Pay Later schemes (like Klarna) do not tend to offer the same support. Use an independent fitter: Although brands' installation services are convenient, it's always worth shopping around for the best prices, guarantees and support. The Which? Trusted Traders scheme endorses only the best fitters, after they have completed background checks and an inspection by trading standards professionals.

What to do if anything goes wrong

You might be wondering where you stand legally if you’re not happy with the outcome of a job. By and large, your rights are protected by the Consumer Rights Act 2015.

If you have an issue with your kitchen (either installation or with the kitchen itself), and your supplier has not resolved the issue properly, then you can make a complaint with The Furniture & Home Improvement Ombudsman (FHIO) .

This is a free, independent, and government-approved organisation that works with companies and consumers to resolve complaints in a fair manner. Many of the large kitchen brands are members of the FHIO.

Bear in mind that the company will ask for evidence to support your claim, so you will need records of all your communications and photos of your kitchen as proof.

For advice on resolving an issue with an independent trader, read 'Trader disputes – what are your rights?'.

How we test kitchens

We assess kitchen brands in two ways: via our expert lab tests and a survey of kitchen owners.

This year, our experts evaluated 21 kitchen ranges from nine brands in the lab.

In February and March 2025, we surveyed 4,580 Which? members and members of the general public who own kitchens from these brands about their experiences. We survey owners who have had their kitchen for up to 10 years.

Survey respondents are asked to rate customer service from one to seven, which our statisticians then turn into a star rating between one and five, with one being very poor and five being excellent.

Survey sample sizes: B&Q (477), Benchmarx (66), DIY Kitchens (168), Howdens (955), Ikea (413), Magnet (228), Symphony (76), Wickes (357), Wren (395).

Find out more about how we test kitchens.

