Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Top five best kettles

By Matt Clear

We reveal the best kettles in five different categories, including the best cheap kettle and our top-scoring energy saver.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent kettle reviews

We've tested hundreds of kettles, so that you know which are winners and which to avoid. But in case you don't have time to whittle down the choice for yourself, we've rounded up some of our favourite top-scoring Best Buys in the table below.

Each of the kettles recommended in our table has aced our rigorous lab tests, which include in-depth assessments of boiling speed, noise, usability and energy use. We've included our top picks from five different categories, so whether you're looking for an ultra-quiet kettle, a top energy saver or a super-speedy model, there should be something for you.

Logged in members can view our recommendations in the table. If you're not yet a member, you can get instant access with a £1 trial to Which?.

Best fast boil kettle

Prestige Eco 55845
Today's best price £36.99
Which? score 79%
Reviewed May 2012
Best Buy
Energy saver
Speed:
5 out of 5
Noise:
3 out of 5
Limescale filter quality:
4 out of 5
Capacity (litres):
Member exclusive
Weight (kg):
Member exclusive
Minimum fill volume (ml):
Member exclusive

This kettle isn't just fast - it's the fastest kettle we've tested in the past eight years. It boils a litre of water in just two minutes and 14 seconds, and a single cup takes a lightning-quick 49 seconds.

Sign up to reveal product

Best cheap kettle

Asda George Home GPK101W
Typical price £12.00
Which? score 81%
Reviewed Jan 2015
Best Buy
Speed:
4 out of 5
Noise:
4 out of 5
Limescale filter quality:
4 out of 5
Capacity (litres):
Member exclusive
Weight (kg):
Member exclusive
Minimum fill volume (ml):
Member exclusive

This kettle was a real surprise - it's the cheapest Best Buy we've found in years. It does everything you'd want it to - it's quiet, boils quickly, is easy to use, and has good limescale filter.

Sign up to reveal product

Best glass kettle

Breville Glass VKJ628
Today's best price £47.50
Which? score 78%
Reviewed Jun 2013
Best Buy
Energy saver
Speed:
4 out of 5
Noise:
4 out of 5
Limescale filter quality:
3 out of 5
Capacity (litres):
Member exclusive
Weight (kg):
Member exclusive
Minimum fill volume (ml):
Member exclusive

Best Buy glass kettles are rare - this one is better than any other we've tested in recent years. Its glass body and easy-to-read markings allow you to see exactly how much water is in it, and it's a quick, quiet kettle that doesn't waste energy by forcing you to boil extra water unnecessarily.

Sign up to reveal product

Best quiet kettle

Russell Hobbs Buckingham 20460
Today's best price £23.20
Which? score 85%
Reviewed Oct 2014
Best Buy
Energy saver
Speed:
4 out of 5
Noise:
5 out of 5
Limescale filter quality:
4 out of 5
Capacity (litres):
Member exclusive
Weight (kg):
Member exclusive
Minimum fill volume (ml):
Member exclusive

This is the quietest kettle we've tested in the past six years, so if you're after a kettle that won't cause a commotion, look no further. It's also fast, taking just two and a half minutes to boil four cups of water, and can boil as little as one small cup.

Sign up to reveal product

Best one cup kettle

Kenwood Scene ZJM180BK
Typical price £35.00
Which? score 79%
Reviewed May 2016
Best Buy
Energy saver
Speed:
4 out of 5
Noise:
3 out of 5
Minimum fill:
5 out of 5
Capacity (litres):
Member exclusive
Weight (kg):
Member exclusive
Minimum fill volume (ml):
Member exclusive

You can boil as little as 200ml in this kettle, so there's no need to waste time or electricity on boiling extra water - even if you only need enough for a small mug. It also boils quickly, is easy to use, and comes in a variety of colours.

Sign up to reveal product

Not quite what you need? Get the full list of the best kettles that we recommend.

Why Which? kettle reviews are better

We test kettles more thoroughly than anyone else, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth.

We check how long each kettle takes to boil, how much noise it makes when doing so, and whether it wastes energy by boiling for longer than necessary. We also inspect each limescale filter to check whether it's well-fitting, durable and effective at keeping bitty scale out of your drinks, and we pour cup after cup to assess how easy the kettle is to lift, fill, carry and pour.

The best kettles boil quickly and quietly, have a filter that keeps out pesky bits of limescale, and have large, clear windows that make it easy to see how much water is inside. The worst kettles make a racket while boiling, require you to boil extra water unnecessarily, and are heavy and awkward to fill up.

SHARE THIS PAGE

Related products

Dualit

72413

Launched: Jan 2010

Reviewed: Mar 2014

Typical price

£64.00

Dualit

72402

Launched: Jan 2010

Reviewed: Mar 2014

Typical price

£64.00

Dualit

72470

Launched: Jan 2010

Reviewed: Mar 2014

Today's best price

£63.46

See all kettles
Which? works for you © Which? 2017