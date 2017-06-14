Top five best kettles
By Matt Clear
We reveal the best kettles in five different categories, including the best cheap kettle and our top-scoring energy saver.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent kettle reviews.
We've tested hundreds of kettles, so that you know which are winners and which to avoid. But in case you don't have time to whittle down the choice for yourself, we've rounded up some of our favourite top-scoring Best Buys in the table below.
Each of the kettles recommended in our table has aced our rigorous lab tests, which include in-depth assessments of boiling speed, noise, usability and energy use. We've included our top picks from five different categories, so whether you're looking for an ultra-quiet kettle, a top energy saver or a super-speedy model, there should be something for you.
Logged in members can view our recommendations in the table. If you're not yet a member, you can get instant access with a £1 trial to Which?.
Best fast boil kettle
- Speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Limescale filter quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Capacity (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Minimum fill volume (ml):
- Member exclusive
This kettle isn't just fast - it's the fastest kettle we've tested in the past eight years. It boils a litre of water in just two minutes and 14 seconds, and a single cup takes a lightning-quick 49 seconds.
Best cheap kettle
- Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Limescale filter quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Capacity (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Minimum fill volume (ml):
- Member exclusive
This kettle was a real surprise - it's the cheapest Best Buy we've found in years. It does everything you'd want it to - it's quiet, boils quickly, is easy to use, and has good limescale filter.
Best glass kettle
- Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Limescale filter quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Capacity (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Minimum fill volume (ml):
- Member exclusive
Best Buy glass kettles are rare - this one is better than any other we've tested in recent years. Its glass body and easy-to-read markings allow you to see exactly how much water is in it, and it's a quick, quiet kettle that doesn't waste energy by forcing you to boil extra water unnecessarily.
Best quiet kettle
- Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Limescale filter quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Capacity (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Minimum fill volume (ml):
- Member exclusive
This is the quietest kettle we've tested in the past six years, so if you're after a kettle that won't cause a commotion, look no further. It's also fast, taking just two and a half minutes to boil four cups of water, and can boil as little as one small cup.
Best one cup kettle
- Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Minimum fill:
- 5 out of 5
- Capacity (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Minimum fill volume (ml):
- Member exclusive
You can boil as little as 200ml in this kettle, so there's no need to waste time or electricity on boiling extra water - even if you only need enough for a small mug. It also boils quickly, is easy to use, and comes in a variety of colours.
Not quite what you need? Get the full list of the best kettles that we recommend.
Why Which? kettle reviews are better
We test kettles more thoroughly than anyone else, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth.
We check how long each kettle takes to boil, how much noise it makes when doing so, and whether it wastes energy by boiling for longer than necessary. We also inspect each limescale filter to check whether it's well-fitting, durable and effective at keeping bitty scale out of your drinks, and we pour cup after cup to assess how easy the kettle is to lift, fill, carry and pour.
The best kettles boil quickly and quietly, have a filter that keeps out pesky bits of limescale, and have large, clear windows that make it easy to see how much water is inside. The worst kettles make a racket while boiling, require you to boil extra water unnecessarily, and are heavy and awkward to fill up.