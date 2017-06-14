Which? Best Buy mattresses

We spend a third of our lives in bed, so it's crucial that your mattress helps you get a good night's sleep. But that doesn't necessarily mean buying the most expensive mattress you can afford.

Which? mattress tests simulate 10 years of use to show you how a mattress will change over time, and sometimes it's the cheaper mattresses which prove to be more durable.

We get people with different body types to lie on each mattress - this ensures each mattress is suitable for a wide range of people.

We test how mattresses change by simulating 10 years of use, so you can be sure that our Best Buy mattresses are built to last.

We help you avoid mattresses that get harder or softer over time, so you can choose a mattress that will feel as comfortable in years to come as when you first bought it.

