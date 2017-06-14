Apple iPads vs Android tablets vs Windows tablets

Apple iPad pros and cons

Pros: Being first out of the gate in the tablet race, Apple has set the pace, and its iPad Air and iPad mini are the models to beat.

Apple uses its own operating system called iOS, designed specifically for mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. It's a powerful, easy-to-use OS that has largely set the benchmark for how tablets are expected to behave. Even if you are new to tablet computers, you'll find this system simple to pick up, thanks to its intuitive design.

The latest version is designed to keep all your Apple devices in sync. So if you're writing a Notes document on your MacBook, you can seamlessly pick up on your tablet from where you left off. Productivity apps, such as Pages (word processing) and Numbers (spreadsheet), are also free to use on iOS - which is handy if you like working on your tablet.

The other good news is that Apple vets all apps first, meaning you won't accidentally download a malicious app containing a virus, trojan or other 'malware'.

Cons: The Apple iOS looks good and works well, but you can't customise it as you can with Android tablets. Changing background colours and the order of your apps is about the limit of what you can do.

The Apple operating system doesn't support online Flash content (used for animation and video on many websites), although this has become less of a concern as more websites use Apple-compatible HTML5 instead.

The latest Apple iPads have hefty price tags. If that puts you off, it might be worth considering a cheaper Android or Windows alternative.

Want to take a bite out of Apple? Find the tablet for you with our guide to which iPad you should buy.