Q. I have made a substantial capital gain and am a basic-rate taxpayer. Am I right in thinking that the capital gain minus any allowances will be taxed at the rate of 18%?

A. Capital gains tax was cut for individuals in April 2016 – so you’re unlikely to pay the 18% you expect.

Your final tax bill will depend on the type of asset you sold, how valuable it was and whether the sale pushed you into a higher tax bracket.

Below, we explain how much capital gains tax is payable on each type of asset and what other factors may influence your final tax bill.

Rules for paying capital gains tax

If you make money by selling something you own, you may have to pay tax on the profits – known as ‘capital gains tax’ or CGT. This also applies to giving items away, unless you’ve given them to your spouse, civil partner or to charity.

As of April 2016, basic-rate taxpayers pay 10% on gains on most types of assets, compared to 18% previously. For higher and additional-rate taxpayers, the rate fell to 20% from 28%.

In each tax year, you’re allowed to make a certain amount of profit before you pay CGT. In 2017-18, this tax-free allowance is £11,300 – so if your capital gain was less than that, you won’t pay tax on it at all. Married couples and civil partners have an allowance each, so if the asset is owned in joint names, you’ll be able to make a gain of £22,600 for 2017-18 without paying CGT.

Capital gains tax for property

If you’re selling the home you live in, you generally won’t pay capital gains tax. This exemption is known as ‘private residence relief’.

If you’re selling a second home or investment property, you’ll still need to pay at the old rates – 18% for basic-rate taxpayers and 28% for higher or additional-rate payers.

Is my asset exempt from capitals gains tax?

As a general rule, CGT is payable any time you sell an asset for a profit – but certain assets are exempt from the tax.

We previously mentioned that selling the home you live in won’t incur CGT. In addition, if you sell assets held in an Isa or pension, you will not need to pay tax. However, with a pension you may need to pay other taxes once you start taking an income in retirement.

Personal possessions with a predicted life of 50 years or fewer – known as ‘wasting assets’ – are exempt, provided they are not used for business purposes. This means the sale of your car is also generally exempt, as are watches, clocks, boats or motorbikes.

By contrast, valuable antiques, jewellery, paintings or collectibles are all likely to be taxable if they are worth more than £6,000, though the gain is calculated in a special way. You’ll be taxed on either the actual gain you made, or 3/5 of the profit above £6,000 – whichever amount is lower.

If you own something jointly with someone else, the £6,000 tax-free allowance covers your share – not the whole value of the item.

How is my capital gain calculated?

To work out your tax bill, you need to establish how much you made from the sale – your ‘capital gain’ – and how much of that gain is taxable. Use the following steps to work out your taxable capital gain:

Start with the final value – meaning the sale proceeds (or the market value if you gave it away). Deduct the initial value – meaning the price you paid for the item (or its value on 31 March 1982 if it was bought before this date). Deduct allowable expenses – meaning the cost of buying and selling, or improving the asset. Deduct your tax-free allowance for that tax year – £11,300 in 2017-18. If you’ve made any capital losses from selling other items, subtract these from your capital gain. The result is your taxable capital gain – the sum which you’ll pay tax on.

Capital gains tax and your tax bracket

Basic-rate taxpayers need to be aware that large capital gains may push them over the higher-rate threshold, which is currently £45,000. If your total taxable income plus your taxable gain are over this sum, you’ll need to pay higher-rate capital gains tax on the amount that’s over.

For more about how tax rates are calculated – including examples – see our guide on capital gains tax allowances and rates.