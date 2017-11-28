Best Buy dishwashers for under £400

A dishwasher can be a pricey purchase, particularly if yours has suddenly stopped working. But if you’re looking for a budget model in the run-up to Christmas, we’ve uncovered three new Best Buy dishwashers between £300 and £400, including an energy-saving model that costs less than £40 a year to run. We’ve also found two feature-packed Best Buys for larger budgets.

It’s not the first time we’ve uncovered cheap and cheerful dishwashers and, in fact, our cheapest full-sized Best Buy costs less than £200. We’ve found that spending more doesn’t guarantee a better performance – an £800 machine performed so poorly in our cleaning and drying tests that we labelled it a Don’t Buy.

Here are some of the most popular dishwasher models we’ve just tested. Read on to find out more and get the lowdown in our reviews:

Beko DFN28R22W

This £299 dishwasher can hold up to 14 place settings, which is handy if you’ve got lots of family coming for Christmas dinner but don’t want to splash out too much on a new dishwasher before the big day. And, as it’s freestanding it can fit in your kitchen wherever you have the space. It’s got nine programs to pick from, so should have you covered whatever you’re washing. And this Beko dishwasher also comes with a SoftTouch accessory, which can be used to load glasses into the lower rack – perfect for the fallout after a big party.

Head over to our full Beko DFN28R22W review to find out if this party-sized dishwasher should be on your list.

Bosch SMS25EI00G/01

The full-sized Bosch SMS25EI00G/01 dishwasher (£379) has an upper rack that can be adjusted to a choice of three positions, giving flexibility to load large platters (think Turkey roasting tin) or long-stemmed glasses (Christmas fizz). It has an A++ energy rating, which could be handy if money’s tight after splashing out on all those Christmas presents. But we don’t trust the energy labels, so we test every machine to find out exactly how energy efficient it is.

Find out whether this full-sized, freestanding dishwasher is for you by reading our full Bosch SMS25EI00G/01 review.

Hotpoint HBC 2B19 UK

If you need a new dishwasher to sit behind your kitchen cupboard doors, this £299 Hotpoint might be on your shortlist. This semi-integrated dishwasher can wash 130 items of crockery, cutlery and glassware in one go (that’s 13 place settings). It has five programs and a delay-start timer.

Find out how it fared by reading our full Hotpoint HBC 2B19 UK review.

Indesit DISR 57M96 Z UK

Short on space and have children? This slimline Indesit dishwasher includes a baby-care program that’s designed for cleaning bottles, plastic cutlery and dummies, as well as a special rack to support them. One of the things our dishwasher reviews check is how easy or difficult it is for each machine to remove sticky baked-on milk.

Read our Indesit DISR 57M96 Z UK review to find out how this machine fared and whether it’s the perfect fit for your family.

Prices correct as of 22 November 2017.