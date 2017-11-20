A flaw in the Isa rules may be costing widowed partners significant profits – so the government is tweaking the rules on what happens to Isa savings when you die.

Since April 2015, savers and investors have been able to pass on the value of their tax-free Isa to a spouse or civil partner on death.

But a gap in the legislation doesn’t take into account investment growth between when you die and when your estate is finalised – which can take months or years.

From 6 April 2018, the Government will rectify the oversight. Which? explains how the rules are changing.





How Isa inheritance rules work now

For savers and investors that pass away on or after 3 December 2014, their spouse or civil partner is able to benefit from the value of their Isa.

But rather than inheriting the Isa itself, the partner is granted a one-off extra allowance, known as the Additional Permitted Subscription allowance – or APS.

This is how it works in practice. Say your spouse or civil partner has saved up £30,000 in an Isa at death. In that same year, you would be allowed to make an additional £30,000 contribution to an Isa, on top of your own ISA allowance for the year (£20,000 in 2017-18).

This increase is allowed even if you’re not the person inheriting the savings or investments held in the Isa.

In addition, it’s important to note that the money held in the Isa and any growth become taxable during the probate process, which can take months or even years depending on the complexity of the estate.

Find out more about which providers accept inherited ISAs.

The problem with current Isa inheritance rules

The additional allowance that a spouse or civil partner is entitled to is based on the value of an Isa on death – which means it doesn’t take into account any investment growth.

This means the surviving spouse may not be able to re-wrap all of the assets in an Isa once the administration of the estate is complete. If the contribution allowance is maxed out, any growth would have to be held outside of the Isa.

The other headache is that any growth on Isa assets after the holder’s death will be subject to tax – which could mean families lose money if estates takes a long time to deal with.

For example, a £1m ISA portfolio growing 5% a year will accumulate £160,000 in growth over three years. This family would face a huge tax bill on this interest before an estate is even finalised.

How Isa inheritance rules are changing

From 6 April 2018, new legislation will improve Isa inheritance rules.

When an investor passes away, all types of Isa (except the Junior Isa) will turn into a ‘continuing account of a deceased investor’ or a ‘continuing Isa’.

The continuing Isa benefit from the tax advantages of an Isa, so growth will be tax-free.

The status of the investment as a continuing Isa will last until administration of the estate is complete, the Isa is closed or three years have passed since death – whichever is sooner.

The legislation will also impact the Isa allowance that can be passed to the spouse (APS).

From 6 April 2018, the APS will normally be the value of cash or investments passed on, or the value of the Isa on the date of death – whichever is higher.

Get help passing on your money

The rules on passing on your money when you die can be complicated.

Which? can help you write a will and deal with the complexities of probate.