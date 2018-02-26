A price cap for 11 million people’s energy bills moves one step closer to being reality today, as new legislation is brought before Parliament.

The cap will protect those people on the worst-value gas and electricity tariffs, the government says, by setting a maximum price energy companies can charge for their standard variable tariffs.

Some consumers are currently paying around £300 more than they need to each year because they’re on a pricey standard tariff, rather than one of the cheapest deals on the market.

The government has previously said it hopes to have the cap in place by next winter, to help reduce the £1.4bn per year business and energy secretary Greg Clark says consumers have been overpaying on energy.

Read on to find out if the cap could save you money. Or start saving now by comparing gas and electricity prices with our independent energy comparison site Which? Switch.

Will the price cap save me money?

If you are on a standard variable energy tariff, the cap could help cut your energy bills. A standard variable tariff is most energy companies’ default or out-of-contract tariff. So if you haven’t switched provider or deal in a while, it’s the one you’ll most likely be on.

Standard tariffs often aren’t cheap. There’s a £305 difference per year between the priciest standard tariff with one of the Big Six energy companies and the cheapest tariff on the market.

The price cap will limit the amount energy companies can charge customers on their standard tariffs. If this is you, and you aren’t already protected by the prepayment price cap or Ofgem’s safeguard tariff, then you could save money.

But you’ll still be able to save more money by switching energy supplier or tariff. This is because the cap will be set at a level which still allows companies to compete on price beneath it.

Find out how to switch energy supplier.

How will the energy price cap work?

The government’s legislation will require the energy regulator, Ofgem, to cap standard and default energy tariffs until 2020.

The level of the price cap will be reviewed every six months, taking into account the wholesale price of energy. So the level of the cap could increase, as we’ve seen with the prepayment meter cap.

Ofgem will recommend In 2020 whether the cap should be removed or extended annually until 2023.

The government says the cap is part of a set of measures to cut prices for consumers. Smart meters and plans to promote easier and faster switching will also help, it claims.

Some energy companies have already announced plans to scrap their standard tariffs, including British Gas, Eon, Scottish Power and SSE.

Which? says

Which? managing director of home products and services, Alex Neill, said: ‘The introduction of a price cap has been inevitable since the CMA inquiry failed to stop those who are often least able to afford it from being ripped off with sky-high energy prices.

‘The game is now up for energy companies, they must not repeat past mistakes by using this cap as an excuse for their shoddy service and bad deals.

‘Action will now need to be taken by all, so that when the cap is eventually lifted this broken market is a thing of the past and all energy suppliers finally compete for customers by efficiently delivering better service and fair prices.’

* (Pricing data from Energylinx, based on a medium user (using Ofgem averages of 3,100kWh electricity and 12,000kWh gas per year, paying by monthly direct debit, with paperless bills. Prices are an average across regions and correct on 1 Feb 2018.)