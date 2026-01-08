15 Best Buys to keep you healthy in 2026

Whether you're setting fresh health and fitness goals for the new year or building on existing habits, having the right products can make a real difference – and that's where Which? reviews come in.



You needn't spend hours researching top health products you can trust, because our experts have done it for you.

Our rigorous independent tests have uncovered a raft of fitness-friendly products worth investing in. From a feature-packed fitness tracker with tremendous battery life, to a foldaway treadmill for space-saving home workouts - and supplements that support your health when you need it.

Read on to see our full selection of high-scoring Which? Best Buys from our tests, plus the gym and leisure centre brand that we recommend.

On this page, Which? members have exclusive access to: A summary of Which? recommended health product picks costing less than £100

Our full list of Best Buy and Great Value products, plus a gym and leisure centre brand that is a Which? Recommended Provider

Insights, tips and pricing analysis from our experts. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access today by joining Which? – you'll also be able to unlock our full product reviews.

1. A fitness tracker with excellent battery life (84%, Best Buy)

This training companion can track more than 150 sports and, as you exercise, measure your speed, distance travelled, heart rate, duration and calories burned – very handy for keeping track of your progress over time.

Battery life is terrific, lasting nearly 21 days in our typical-use tests.

2. A smartwatch that tracks signs of high blood pressure (86%, Best Buy)

If you’re looking for a smartwatch to sync fitness data with your phone, this model deserves a place on your shortlist.

It uses a heart sensor to track potential signs of high blood pressure over time, plus it offers a detailed look at your sleep quality.

3. A walking treadmill that can be stored vertically (76%, Best Buy)

This is an excellent walking treadmill (the best we've tested) and has plenty of useful features, a good-sized belt and a particularly stable walking experience.

It’s a great option if you’re trying to boost your step count in the new year.

4. A treadmill that aced our tests (85%, Best Buy)

During testing, this treadmill excelled in almost every area. It’s quick and easy to set up, and when you’re done using it, you can simply fold it up and store it away.

The display panel shows key information clearly, such as speed and distance covered, and you can easily adjust the speed using the control knob.

5. An affordable exercise bike with a premium feel (82%, Best Buy)

This model uses a dual-pedal system, with SPD-SL clip-in pedals on one side for use with specialist cycling shoes, and standard toe clips on the other, which you can use with any pair of trainers.

Meanwhile, the digital display tracks your cadence, speed, pulse, time and distance.

6. A gym and leisure centre group that customers love (Which? Recommended Provider)

On a mission to uncover the UK's best gyms in time for the new year, we quizzed nearly 6,500 gym goers (members of the Which? Connect panel and the public) about their experiences.

In our survey, this brand scored four stars for overall customer service, value for money, gym equipment, cleanliness and opening hours.

7. A blood pressure monitor that is a breeze to use (Best Buy)

Although this is a fairly basic blood pressure monitor with no smart connectivity, it proved very accurate in our tests, repeatedly passing both the Universal standard and the BIHS criteria, so you can rely on its readings every time you use it.

This model has a guest mode and memory storage for up to 60 readings, and can store blood pressure results for two people.

8. Bathroom scales that accurately measure weight (84%, Best Buy, Great Value)

If you’re keen to track your weight through 2026, these bathroom scales are a decent choice. They connect to an app, which is intuitive to use and displays measurements including weight, body fat, muscle mass and visceral fat.

Crucially, they’re remarkably precise. In our tests using calibrated weights, the scales scored near-perfectly at both the lower and upper ends of their capacity, although repeated weigh-ins with the same objects produced very slight variations.

9. A thermometer that stores 20 readings (83%, Best Buy)

This contactless digital thermometer uses an infrared sensor to take temperature readings without touching the skin. It also includes an in-ear function and an object mode, which can be used to check the temperature of a baby’s bottle.

During testing, our experts found it easy to use and comfortable to hold, with readings that are clear at a glance.

10. A massage gun that lasts for hours (87%, Best Buy)

If you’re looking for an easy way to care for tired or aching muscles, know that this massage gun was a clear favourite with our panel of testers.

It's convenient, effective and boasts impressively long battery life. At the highest setting, it lasted six and a half hours in our tests.

Our testing shows that this Best Buy foot massager could be a savvy investment for your post-workout routine, and it's roomy enough for larger feet, too.

It has plenty of adjustable settings, so you can tailor the intensity to suit you, and the medium setting does an effective job of working out knots in the muscles of your feet.

12. Running shoes with excellent shock absorption (83%, Best Buy)

If you’re taking up running as a newbie or simply looking to upgrade your footwear, these Best Buy running shoes were a hit with our testing panel and aced almost every part of our test.

Our panel awarded them a full five stars for impact cushioning, meaning they're well-padded and absorb shocks brilliantly.

13. A multivitamin supplement that's a true all-rounder (77%, Best Buy, Great Value)

These tablets contain all 23 key nutrients our expert panel would expect to see in a multivitamin, plus 10mcg of vitamin D, the NHS-recommended amount we are all advised to take in the winter months in the UK. Many pricier rivals didn't, so if you need a bit of all-round dietary support, it's a bargain buy.

14. A top-rated magnesium supplement (92%, Best Buy)

This Which? Best Buy supplement contains a good mix of bioavailable forms that come without potential side effects, and contained the claimed amount when we lab tested it, which is why it's one of our top picks for those looking to boost their magnesium intake.

15. The near-flawless vitamin D supplement that will save you money (99%, Best Buy, Great Value)

This simple yet effective supplement contains coconut oil, which is a fat that helps you absorb the vitamin D more effectively. It's in a convenient format with no unnecessary extras, and is Great Value too.

