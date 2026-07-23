5 cheap phones with great battery life

Charging a handset more than once a day is a constant frustration, and finding a battery that lasts is a priority for 45% of shoppers. If you are looking to spend less on your next device, we’ve got some good news.

Our lab tests show there’s no correlation between a high price and good battery life – in fact Which? test results show phones under £350 are more likely to have longer battery lives than those over £350.

We use a robotic arm to test these handsets, mimicking how a real person swipes and scrolls through a normal day. With every screen locked to a standard indoor brightness of 300 nits, the figures from our lab are genuinely surprising.

Want to check out a wide range of rigorously tested options? Browse our full range of mobile phone reviews.

Cheap phones with great battery life

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+, 72%

6.83-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with 8GB of Ram

Three rear camera lenses, including a 200Mp main camera

We like: Crisp and vibrant screen

We don’t like: Cluttered software and ad pop-ups

If your current mobile routinely dies by dinner time, this model provides a great solution. The handset squeezed out an impressive 51.5 hours of life when we put it through our battery tests. Your exact runtime depends on how you use your phone, but it is a brilliant result. If you are running late, a rapid 15-minute emergency charge injects 21 hours of usage back into the battery.

You get a beautiful screen, though you must live with some cluttered software menus and occasional ad pop-ups. With security support guaranteed until 2032, it represents a safe, long-term investment.

Want to read the full verdict? Take a look at the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ review.

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Looking to save on your next device? Check our pick of the sales in our guide to the best mobile phone and Sim-only deals. To see our top picks, read our guide to the best smartphones to buy in 2026.