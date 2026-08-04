6 surprising travel insurance exclusions to watch out for

Think your travel insurance has you covered? From altitude limits to water sports, some policies contain surprising exclusions that can catch holidaymakers off guard.

Which? examined 160 policies from 47 insurers and found that many place limits or exclusions on common holiday activities. These conditions, set out in the policy wording, could leave you unable to claim if something goes wrong.

Here, we break down six travel insurance exclusions worth checking for before your next trip, plus explain what extra cover may be worth considering.

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1. Altitude

Fancy a stroll in the picturesque Alps this summer? Then you might find you're not covered by your travel insurance.

That's because some policies have a strict altitude allowance and won't pay out for destinations above a certain elevation. Some insurers set the cap lower than you might expect.

Insurer Top Dog, for example, only allows group trekking up to 1,000 metres above sea level. It means you may not be covered for a walking trip in many popular destinations worldwide.

If trekking is the main reason for your getaway, specialist cover is worth considering. Most trekking policies cover hikes up to 5,000 metres, but if you’re heading higher, check the small print and look for a policy designed for high-altitude adventures.

Find out more: best travel insurance .

2. Cycling downhill

One of the best ways to explore a new place is to hop on a bike and go for a ride. Just be careful about tackling any steep hills.

Your insurer may cover the way up, but you may not be protected should anything happen on the descent. We found one policy from Free Spirit that covers mountain biking up to 1,000 metres, yet excludes downhill cycling.

The provider also excludes personal liability cover, meaning it won't pay if you accidentally injure someone else or damage their property.

Find out more: travel insurance for unexpected events .

3. Getting drunk

This is a common exclusion, and a reminder to go easy on cocktails or beer when travelling abroad. If anything happens to you because your alcohol consumption contributed to the incident, the insurer may refuse your claim.

Saga's policy, for instance, states that it won't pay out in cases where a doctor links your condition to alcohol, your blood alcohol level exceeds 0.19%, witnesses report clear impairment or you admit alcohol affected your judgement or actions.

Find out more: how to claim on your travel insurance .

4. Scooters and mopeds

From Roman Holiday to The White Lotus, movies and TV depict zipping around foreign cities on a scooter as romantic and exciting. In some Southeast Asian countries, they're the main mode of transport for people.

Unfortunately, because they're more dangerous than other means of transport, insurers often put them on their list of high-risk activities and won't cover you as standard should you be involved in an accident.

Just Travel Cover Good2Go's policy says it excludes any claim 'resulting from the ownership or use of motorised vehicles'.

You need to take out separate motor insurance or other cover if you intend to drive a car or use any other motorised vehicle during your trip.

5. Unattended baggage

Keep an eye on your suitcase or backpack, as some policies won't cover you if the insurer believes you left your baggage unattended. For example, you stowed your luggage on the train's rack and sat where you couldn't keep an eye on it.

Staysure's travel insurance T&Cs define 'unattended' as 'when you cannot see and/or are not close enough to your property, or vehicle, to prevent unauthorised interference with, or theft of, your property or vehicle'.

Find out more: best travel insurance for over-65s .

6. Banana boats and jet skis

Riding a giant inflatable banana behind a speedboat may look like harmless fun, but it’s worth checking your insurance cover before climbing aboard.

Some policies have exclusions around personal liability cover. This protects you should you accidentally hurt someone else. For example, InsureandGo's travel insurance covers most water-based activities, but personal liability cover is excluded for certain activities.

So, canoeing in calm water, fishing, jungle surfing, scuba diving, water skiing and river tubing all include personal liability, but banana boat rides, deep-sea fishing, rowing, jet skiing, kitesurfing and kayaking don't have cover.

What else aren't you covered for?

Every policy is different, but as a general rule, the more dangerous or risky an activity is, the less likely it is to be covered. Extreme sports such as base jumping or free climbing are good examples of activities an insurer almost certainly won't cover you for.

You'll probably also need to seek specialist insurance if you're taking part in any sport or activity as a professional or there is prize money to be won.

It’s worth bearing in mind that some activities are covered only under certain conditions. For example, scuba diving might be covered, but only to a certain depth. Other activities might only be covered if you’re accompanied by a qualified instructor.

Make sure you also understand any conditions or exclusions, so you don’t accidentally fall outside the terms of your policy.

To find a specialist insurer, you can use a directory such as Moneyhelper or the British Insurance Brokers Association .