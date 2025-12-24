6 things landlords need to know for 2026 and beyond

Landlords are facing a run of changes over the next few years, driven by the new Renters' Rights Act and tax measures announced in the Budget.

Here, Which? summarises the changes that landlords need to be aware of and when they will take effect.

1. Section 21 evictions to be abolished

The Government has confirmed that the first set of changes under the Renters' Rights Act will be introduced from 1 May 2026. As part of this, section 21 'no-fault' evictions will be abolished, meaning private landlords will no longer be able to use them.

From the same date, Section 8 possession grounds will be reformed. The government says this will make it easier for landlords to evict tenants involved in antisocial behaviour or those who are seriously and persistently behind on rent.

2. New limits on rent increases and rental bidding

From 1 May 2026, landlords will be able to increase rent only once a year and must give tenants at least two months’ notice before any increase.

Landlords and letting agents will also be required to accept the advertised rent for a property and will only be able to request one month’s rent in advance, bringing an end to rental bidding.

Under the new system, tenants will no longer sign fixed-term contracts and will be able to end a tenancy with two months’ notice. Landlords will need to rely on Section 8 grounds to regain possession of a property.

3. New landlord database and ombudsman

Further elements of the Renters’ Rights Act are expected to be introduced from late 2026, although no exact date has been confirmed.

This phase includes launching a new national landlord database. Registration will be mandatory, with landlords required to pay an annual fee, although the amount has not yet been confirmed.

A new private rented sector ombudsman will follow once the database is in place. Membership will be compulsory, and landlords will be responsible for funding the service. The ombudsman will provide redress for tenants when things go wrong, as well as guidance and support to help landlords resolve complaints earlier. It's expected to be ready for landlord registrations in 2028.

4. Buy-to-let mortgage rates to fall

In 2025, four base rate cuts pushed the average fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgage down from 5.41% to 4.94%.

Rates are expected to continue to edge down next year. Experts predict the base rate could be cut once or twice in 2026, depending on factors such as inflation and economic growth. As a result, buy-to-let mortgage rates are likely to fall by a smaller margin in 2026 than in 2025.

This means landlords coming off a two-year fix are likely to be better off.

However, those reaching the end of a five-year fix may see their rate rise. In December 2020, the average fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgage was 3.09%, compared with 6.02% in December 2023.

Some landlords may also be able to access green buy-to-let mortgages. According to analysis from the Green Finance Institute , there are currently 31 green mortgage products on the market.

These can offer benefits such as lower interest rates, cashback or extra borrowing for energy-efficiency improvements.

Lenders offering green buy-to-let mortgages include Bank of Ireland, Barclays, HSBC, Leeds Building Society, Paragon Bank and Virgin Money.

5. Tax rises for landlords in 2027

The other piece of key news for landlords came in the Budget. The Chancellor announced that tax rates on income from property will rise by two percentage points.

However, these won't apply until 2027. From April 2027, the increase will apply to basic, higher and additional rates of property income tax in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Nationwide said the changes could further dampen buy-to-let activity and limit the supply of new rental properties, thereby maintaining upward pressure on rents.

The table shows the new tax rates:

Band Tax rate currently Tax rate from April 2027 Basic rate 20% 22% Higher rate 40% 42% Additional rate 45% 47%

6. EPC changes further down the line

While some elements of the Renters’ Rights Act will be introduced from 2026, other reforms are still several years away.

The government expects landlords to ensure their properties achieve an EPC rating of C or equivalent by 2030. A Decent Homes Standard for the private rented sector is expected to follow in 2035 or 2037, giving landlords more time to carry out any required work.

The government hasn't yet confirmed when Awaab’s Law will be extended to the private rented sector. This legislation will set legally enforceable timeframes for fixing serious hazards in rented homes, but ministers have said they will consult before setting out final timelines.