Key dates confirmed for Renters’ Rights Act reforms

If you are a landlord or tenant it's time to put 1 May 2026 in your diary
Sam Wilson

Sam covers personal finance topics, from the best savings rates to the reasons mortgage lenders say no. He enjoys crunching the numbers to help consumers get ahead.

The Government has confirmed how it will roll out the biggest shake-up of the rental market in decades, with the first changes in the Renters’ Rights Act taking effect from 1 May 2026.

Instead of launching everything at once, the reforms will be introduced gradually over several years, with some not expected until the 2030s

Here, what landlords and tenants need to know. 

When the first Renters’ Rights Act changes start?

The first measures begin on 1 May 2026. This marks the start of major reforms to evictions, tenancy agreements and rent rules in the private rented sector.

Guidance for landlords will be published in November 2025, followed by tenant-focused guidance in April 2026.

What’s changing from May 2026?

The initial reforms focus on evictions, tenancy structures and day-to-day renting rules. From 1 May 2026, the Government will:

  • Abolish section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions: private landlords will no longer be able to use section 21 notices.
  • Introduce Assured Periodic Tenancies: tenants won’t sign fixed terms and can end the tenancy with two months’ notice; landlords must use section 8 grounds if they want to end it.
  • Reform section 8 possession grounds: making it easier to evict tenants involved in antisocial behaviour or who are seriously and consistently behind on rent.
  • Limit rent increases to once a year: landlords must give two months’ notice before any rise.
  • Ban rental bidding: landlords and agents must accept the advertised rent. Only one month's rent can be requested in advance
  • Ban discrimination against tenants with children or those who receive benefits: landlords can’t refuse or deter applicants for these reasons.
  • Require landlords to consider pet requests: they must respond within 28 days and provide a valid reason if they refuse.
  • Strengthen enforcement: civil penalties will be expanded. The maximum penalty will be doubled and repeat offenders will be required to pay the maximum amount.

New investigatory powers for councils will begin earlier, from 27 December 2025, allowing local authorities to inspect properties, request documents and access third-party data.

The abolition of section 21 and wider tenancy reforms introduced in this stage will not initially apply to the social rented sector. These will follow later, with the Government working alongside social housing landlords and the Regulator of Social Housing to plan implementation.

What’s changing later in 2026? 

The next stage of the reforms is due from late 2026, although the Government has not confirmed an exact start date. This phase focuses on launching a new national database for landlords and introducing an ombudsman for the private rented sector.

Registration with the new private rented database will be mandatory. Landlords will be required to pay an annual fee, with the amount to be confirmed. The database is expected to include:

  • landlord contact details
  • property details including the full address, property type, number of bedrooms, whether it is occupied and if it is furnished
  • gas, electric and energy performance certificates

A new Ombudsman for the private rented sector will follow once the database is in place. The Ombudsman will provide a redress service for tenants when things go wrong and offer tools, guidance and training to help landlords handle complaints earlier.

Membership will be mandatory, and landlords will be responsible for funding the service. The Government will confirm the charges at a later date. The Ombudsman is expected to be ready for landlord registrations in 2028.

What’s planned for the 2030s? 

These reforms are at an earlier stage and will be introduced after a consultation. They focus on improving housing quality across the private rented sector, and implementation is expected to take longer because many landlords may need to make significant updates to their properties.

The Government plans to:

  • Introduce a Decent Homes Standard for the private rented sector: penalties will apply to properties that do not meet the requirements. This is currently planned for 2035 or 2037 to give landlords time to complete necessary work.
  • Bring in minimum energy efficiency standards: properties will need an EPC rating of C or equivalent by 2030. Further details will be confirmed after the consultation.
  • Apply Awaab’s Law to the private rental sector: this will set clear, legally enforceable timeframes within which landlords must make homes safe where serious hazards exist. The Government will consult first before finalising the policy and confirming implementation dates.

Find out more: what's happening to buy-to-let mortgage rates

