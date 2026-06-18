7 day trips to escape the crowds in popular tourism hotspots

If you’ve ever tried to take a selfie in Santorini, to gawp at Barcelona’s Sagrada Família or board a metro in central Tokyo, you’ll have felt the crush of overtourism.

Thankfully when visiting some of the world’s best and most popular destinations, respite can often be found nearby, if you know where to look.

Our travel experts have shared the easy day trips they have taken from bustling hotspots in Greece, Spain and Portugal to find empty beaches and laidback fishing villages. Even in global megacities such as New York and Tokyo, you can avoid the tourist throngs in favour of historic, local hubs a short train ride away.

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Avoid the Barcelona crowds and visit Mount Tibidabo

'It's not often you see a vintage amusement park in the garden of a gothic church — but then again, what more could you expect from Barcelona?

The city can feel too overwhelming to stray from the usual circuit of Gaudi beauties, tapas bars and the beach. But the mountain top gives some of the best views over the Catalonian skyline you’ll see, second only to the view from the big wheel.

The theme park, Tibidabo Amusement Park, built in 1899, is among the oldest in the world and is still fully functioning; Don't be intimidated by the fact that it's a mountain. You don't need walking boots — in fact, it's highly accessible. You'll just need to take a 30-minute train from the centre, then a bus or funicular to the top.'

Kate Pasola, senior writer

From Lisbon escape to Ericeira

'Lisbon devotees, like me, say that the city has everything. But sometimes the crowds get a little overwhelming, and its intimate beaches can end up feeling chaotic. It's on those occasions that Ericeira, 45 minutes by car, is perfect.

It's a fishing village, and in the 1940s and '50s, it was a beach resort, so it has a vintage, kitsch sort of Portuguese charm. There's plenty of coastline for everyone, and huge waves that make for great watersports-watching.

If you like to eat your way around your tourist destination, you'll also be spoiled for choice, between the lovely coffee shops, upmarket restaurants, and traditional Portuguese spots serving fresh fish, petiscos (sharing plates) and crisp beers in small ''imperial''-sized glasses.'

Kate Pasola, senior writer

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When in Fira on Santorini don’t miss Perissa

'In contrast to ''Instagram'' Santorini, Perissa is much quieter. It's away from the caldera, so it gives you a break from the tourist throngs of Fira and Oia.

Although you don't get the full sunset vista everyone craves, at night the sky and panorama are still pretty. There are regular air-conditioned buses from Fira to Perissa that take about 20 minutes for a couple of euros per person, and you're unlikely to get the queues you find on the buses between Fira and Oia.

The beaches here are black sand with lots of cafes and restaurants on the waterfront. You can easily find sunbeds, and there is a more chilled vibe here than at the well-known hotspots, as the cruise tourists don’t come this far.'

Amy Axworthy, senior research/writer

Looking to visit an under-the-radar location in 2026? Try an expert recommended European city

From Bilbao head to Gexto

'Less than half an hour by taxi or metro from Bilbao, you can inhale lungfuls of sea air in Gexto.

Stroll along the promenade to take in the impressive Vizcaya Bridge: the first bridge in the world to carry people and traffic on a high suspended gondola. You can admire the ornate palatial splendour of the Paseo de las Grandes Villas: a favourite of the Basque bourgeoisie in the 19th and early 20th century.

There are also cliff-backed golden sand beaches to enjoy (Playa de Ereaga is the prettiest) and the historic fishing village of Puerto Viejo de Algorta: a cluster of white cottages on steep cobbled streets. Secure a coveted spot on the tree-shaded terrace of Arrantzale Taberna for pintxos and fresh seafood.'

Jo Rhodes, senior researcher/writer

Flee Copenhagen for the calm of the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art

'Take a train just 40 minutes north of Copenhagen to Humlebæk, home to the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art (£16 entry).

The gallery’s cool-white corridors open out into pockets of modern, minimalist, Pop and Expressionist art, bathed in light. The permanent collection features over 4,000 works from Danish artists and international stars such as Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon and Alberto Giacometti. Outside, 50 sculptures by the likes of Henry Moore are scattered across the lawn.

You can visit the restaurant, sit outside and watch the waves as the garden overlooks Øresund Sound.'

Naomi Leach, deputy editor

When in Tokyo, take a trip to Kamakura

'Laidback seaside town Kamakura is a welcome change in pace from the bustling capital and takes just over an hour to reach by train.

Explore the main drag – Komachi Street - passing shops selling delicate pottery, enticing street food markets and restaurants before wandering along the seafront.

Kamakura is home to several important Buddhist temples, and Shinto shrines. Visit the impressive 13m tall statue of Great Buddha and head to the atmospheric shinto shrine, Tsurugaoka Hachimangu. Be sure to soak in the serenity at Hokojuki Temple where you savour matcha tea in the middle of a bamboo forest. Plan your day accordingly, as most close at 4pm, making it near impossible to take in them all in just one visit.'

Naomi Leach, deputy editor

From New York, try Tarrytown

'Need a breather from the Big Apple? Take a 40-minute train north to Tarrytown. It has the sort of classic American Main Street that appears in movies, with a great waterfront over the Hudson, too.

It's no backwater though; wander past Gothic Revival mansions built by tycoons of the Gilded Age and eat at Michelin-starred restaurants. You can visit Washington Irving's storybook estate, Sunnyside, while the town's connections to his Sleepy Hollow short story make it a particularly spectacular place to visit at Halloween.'

Rory Boland, editor

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