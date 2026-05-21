Europe's best tours for foodies

Tasting the local flavours is one way to get under the skin of your holiday destination.

That’s why we’ve rounded up seven of our favourite European food tours to put on your travel wishlist.

All are offered by Which? Recommended Providers (WRPs): the tour companies best-rated by holidaymakers.

Our WRPs have also vowed not to surcharge in 2026; so no matter what happens to the price of jet fuel, the cost of your holiday won’t go up after you book.

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Truffle hunting and honey: Slovenia and Croatia tour

This eight-day tour with Intrepid takes you from Slovenia’s fairytale capital Ljubljana to Split in Croatia, via the sparkling lakes of the Plitvice National Park - with plenty of foodie adventures along the way. These include a cheese and wine tasting at Kumparicka Goat Farm, a cooking class and truffle hunting in Motovun - a small hilltop village in Istria.

The village is known for its fruit and honey, as well as Grasevina – a dry, aromatic white wine. Another highlight is a home-cooked kotlovina dinner, a mixed meat dish traditionally cooked in a cauldron for celebrations and parties.

Booking information Intrepid’s Croatia & Slovenia Real Food Adventure still has availability for departures in July, September and October 2026, and prices start at £1,565 (there is a 20% sale until June 10), excluding flights.

Olive oil farm and cheese tasting: Sicily tour

You can eat your way around Sicily on this eight-day tour, starting in Palermo - where you’ll explore the local open-air markets and sample the city’s street food. Expect crisp arancini, sweet cannoli and Sicilian-style pizza heaped with anchovies.

There’s a cooking class in Erice, before visiting an organic olive oil farm to see its production methods among the sun-drenched, historic groves.

Other highlights include ricotta tasting at a farm near Ragusa and a visit to a renowned wine cellar. You finish the tour in Catania, Sicily’s second city, built from volcanic lava stone at the foot of Mount Etna.

Booking information: The eight-day Sicily Food & Wine tour with Exodus Adventure Travels starts at £2,129 (excluding flights). A 10% discount is available on trips departing between October 2026 and December 2027, if you use code 26EARLYBOOKERS10 and book by 2 June.

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Pintxos, tapas and Rioja: San Sebastian and Seville tour

Small plates began with Spain, whether it's pintxos in the north or tapas in the south. This eight-day itinerary will introduce you to both, with a few tipples thrown in too. You’ll learn to cook a traditional Basque meal, with time to explore the seaside city of San Sebastian in the afternoon - a foodie paradise.

It’s a short hop to La Rioja the next day for local vineyards and a wine tasting lunch with the region’s famous oak-aged reds.

Then it’s onto Seville to explore its cultural sites, including the Real Alcázar - as well as taking in a tapas tour and Flamenco show. You’ll also day trip to Jerez to visit a local sherry producer and enjoy a traditional Andalusian horse show.

Booking informatio Audley Travel’s Culinary highlights of Spain eight-day tours starts at £6,745 per person, including flights from airports including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Fine dining and wine: the Dordogne

The Dordogne is considered the gastronomic heart of France; so why not combine your sightseeing with some high-quality food and drink? Great Rail Journeys will whisk you here on the Eurostar from London St Pancras, where you’ll explore beautiful villages including Beynac-et-Cazenac and Rocamadour, with its cluster of cliff-side churches and medieval stone houses.

Excursions include a natural wine tasting and a visit to Lascaux caves to admire its prehistoric cave art. You’ll also enjoy epic views from a traditional flat-bottomed gabare boat and ride the Truffadou steam train.

Expect rich, hearty food along the way: the Dordogne is celebrated for cuisine including duck confit, blue cheese and black Périgord truffle.

Booking information Great Rail Journey’s seven-day Flavours of the Dordogne starts at £1,899 per person (based on two people sharing), including train travel from London. Departures are still available for June, August, September and October this year.

Port, wine and pastel de nata: Porto and Douro Valley tour

This six-day fly-drive holiday centres around the romantic city of Porto, where there is plenty to do aside from eating and drinking. Visit the famous Art Nouveau Livraria Lello bookshop with its striking stained glass windows. You can also meander through the manicured lawns of the Palácio de Cristal Gardens and cross the double-deck iron arch Luís I Bridge. There are opportunities to visit a port cellar, as well as enjoy local specialities - including sardines and pastel de nata - on a city food tour.

Pick up your car and drive to the Douro Valley on day four for a vineyard tour and a winding boat trip through the terraced, vineyard-laden hills.

Booking information Trailfinders’ Wine & Dine Northern Portugal has a guide price of £645 per person (based on two adults sharing), including car hire, five nights' bed and breakfast accommodation in four-star hotels and the Porto Food & Wine tour.

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Home cooking and Greek sunshine: Crete tour

You don’t have to embark on a multi-stop itinerary to experience great food. This Greek foodie holiday, designed for solo travellers, is based at a family-run hotel in Crete - promising the perfect balance of sunshine and tasty home cooking.

The eight-day trip includes a visit to the Olive Tree of Vouves to see cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil in production.

You’ll also taste honey at a bee farm and learn how to cook the local celebration dish Pilafi - a lamb and chicken soup with sticky rice and yoghurt.

Booking information A Taste of Crete costs from £2,990 for eight days, including flights with departures still available for October. Book on One Traveller’s website.

Seafood and whisky: Fife Coastal path

You don’t even have to leave British soil for a foodie adventure. This six-night self-guided walking holiday follows the clifftop trails of Fife Coastal Path, taking in sandy beaches and picturesque fishing villages along the way.

As well as an abundance of marine and birdlife, this part of Scotland is famed for its local produce. There are farm shops and smokehouses to visit, plus freshly caught seafood to enjoy.

The final leg takes you to the award-winning whisky distillery of Kingsbarns Distillery, which uses locally grown barley.

The trip ends with a two-night stay in the university town of St Andrews. The town was awarded the full five stars for its food and drink in our survey of the UK’s best seaside towns.

Booking information Inntravel’s Fife Coastal Path & St Andrews starts from £1,138 per person excluding travel. Your luggage will be transferred between guesthouses and the walking is graded ‘easy’.