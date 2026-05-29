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A third of us are facing pension poverty - what can you do?

The government could change workplace pension rules, but there’s things we can all do too
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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12.2m people are on track to face poverty in retirement, meaning you won’t have enough money to live the most basic standard of living once you stop working.

In this episode of Which? Money, Scottish Widows’ head of pension policy Pete Glancy joins us to talk us through his research that explains why so many UK adults aren’t saving enough to live comfortably in later life.

Pete shares his insight into what he thinks needs to change to help more of us save more money into our workplace pensions, and explains how the reestablishment of the Pension Commission may lead to policy changes that benefit employees. 

Plus, Which? Money’s pensions and retirement expert Holly Lanyon tells us about some more stark research from the Living Wage Foundation, and shares some advice on what we can do to maximise our pension pots.

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