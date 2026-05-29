A third of us are facing pension poverty - what can you do?

James Rowe: Almost a third of us are on track to be in poverty in retirement. Is there anything that can be done to avoid that very stark statistic? Let’s find out on this episode of Which? Money.

Hello, it’s James Rowe in the Which? studio this week and alongside me I’ve got Which? researcher Holly Lanyon. Holly, hello.

Holly Lanyon: Hey, James.

James Rowe: How are you?

Holly Lanyon: Yeah, all good thanks. How are you?

James Rowe: All good, thank you. And joining us down the line from Scottish Widows, Pete Glancy is their Head of Pensions Policy. Pete, hello.

Pete Glancy: Hello there, and thank you for having me along.

James Rowe: No problem, thanks for coming along. Now Pete, last week I was reading your 2026 retirement report research. The headline that really stood out to me was that 12.2 million people – so 31% of us – are on track to face poverty in retirement. How did you get to that figure?

Pete Glancy: Well what we do James is that each year – it’s been about 22 years now – we’ve been speaking to about 6,000 representative members of the British public to understand their plans and preparations to retirement. How much are they saving into a pension? How much are they saving, investing elsewhere? Where will they be retiring as part of a couple, whether they’ll have housing costs? All these sorts of things. We’re trying to be able to predict the quality of life that people will have in retirement.

From those 6,000 responses, we use a framework which is managed by an organisation called Pensions UK which has the retirement living standards. And what they do is they assess a comfortable, a moderate and a basic standard of living based on how much you might be able to afford to spend on holidays and cars, clothes and food and essentials etc. And if you’re falling short of that basic standard of living in retirement which really is quite basic, you’re not going to be able to make ends meet. You’re not going to be able to get by. And unfortunately from the work that we’ve done this year, we can see that around about 31% of the people we surveyed which is about 12 million people are going to be falling short of even that very basic standard of living in retirement.

James Rowe: And it is a pretty stark statistic, but in comparison to last year, things are improving, aren’t they?

Pete Glancy: They are. The reason for the improvement is that from the 2024 full year data through to the 2025 full year data, we’ve seen a significant fall in energy costs. And energy costs make up quite a lot large part of your budget when you’re retired. Now unfortunately events in the Gulf – we can see this on the television news – probably mean that energy costs are going to be going up again this year. And we will obviously be tracking the effect of that and we may have to report next year that there’s been some slippage back the other way because of energy costs going up again.

James Rowe: Holly, you’ve been looking at the report as well as I have and there are certain groups of people in the UK who are more likely to fall into this 31% group who will not meet that minimum level of retirement living standards?

Holly Lanyon: Yeah, yeah, that’s right. So yeah, it’s an unequal picture, as you say in the report. So Black people and mixed-race people are both more likely not to reach that minimum standard of living, as well as half of those who have a physical or mental health condition that affects their day-to-day lives. And as well we know that self-employed people and people who work part-time are all more likely to be projected to meet less than the minimum standard of living in retirement.

James Rowe: And that self-employed group of people I’m sure we’ll get on to as well because there are some more stark statistics to do with self-employed and the way they save for retirement. Pete, you mentioned it before about when we’re talking about this poverty threshold, what we mean is people who won’t reach that threshold for a minimum standard of living in retirement. Do one of you want to take us through those numbers because Pensions UK come up with these statistics every year and there are monetary thresholds about how much money you might need per year. Holly, do you have the numbers?

Holly Lanyon: I’ve got the numbers here. So as Pete was saying, they are based on the representative cost of a basket of goods. So the minimum threshold which is quite a basic standard of living for a single person household, the current figure is £13,400. And for a two-person household £21,600. Then for a moderate it goes up to £31,700 for a single person household and £43,900 for a two-person household. And then for a comfortable standard of living in retirement they estimate £43,900 for a one-person household and £60,600 for a two-person household.

The differences in the baskets of goods reflecting things like more money on holidays, more money to spend on groceries and meals out, cars, maintenance of the house, all kind of things like that. I guess worth as well pointing out that often if you look for example the difference between a one-person household and a two-person household, unfortunately a lot of the fixed costs are the same if you live alone, so there can be an additional real struggle to save enough for retirement if you live alone.

James Rowe: Pete, I think one thing that is actually more stark to me than just this 31% failing to meet that minimum threshold is the fact that 30% are going to be able to reach that comfortable threshold – the top end of those retirement living standards. In an ideal world, I guess you would want a third of people to reach minimum, a third to reach moderate and a third to reach comfortable. But it’s pretty stark that we’re on track for a third to reach comfortable, but a third not to even meet that minimum. There’s such a disparity, isn’t there?

Pete Glancy: There is a big disparity. It’s really polarised. And what we’ve been noticing in recent years is the polarisation’s been growing. There’s less and less people in that moderate standard of living in the middle there – I think it was only about 8% this year. That used to be bigger. So we’ve got a bunch of people who are going to be really quite comfortable and a growing number of people who will struggle.

The correlating factor here is whether people are in well-paid full-time jobs for most of their working lives. Not a lot of people realise that in order to get the full state pension, you need to have had 35 years during your working life where you’ve paid national insurance to qualify for a year’s entitlement towards the full state pension. So if you haven’t had 35 of those good quality working years, you won’t be getting the full state pension and then obviously on top of that to build up your private pension pot which is based on a percentage of your earnings, you want to have those earnings to be based on quite a high salary which means a good full-time job.

James Rowe: And that’s one of the elements, isn’t it, is to receive the full state pension. If you don’t receive that, that is a pretty healthy chunk away from your income when you’re retired. So if you don’t actually meet those full qualifying years, you are already at a disadvantage before you even consider any private or workplace pensions that you can rely on come retirement.

Pete Glancy: That’s right. Holly was mentioning there the basic standard of living for a single person from the Pensions UK framework as being 13 and a half thousand. If you qualify for the full state pension, you’d be getting 12 and a half thousand, so you’re a lot of the way there. For each thousand pound of income that you want you do need to have 25,000 in your pension pot for each thousand pound worth of income you need, so it’s still quite a big amount. But a lot of people will be taking that 12 and a half thousand from the state pension for granted and it’s not everyone that’s going to get that full amount.

James Rowe: And also we were talking about some of the groups Holly, you mentioned some of the groups of people who are more likely to fall into this threshold of not meeting that minimum level of retirement. But also there’s different statistics for across the country as well. One thing I did notice and surprised me as well is that London is one of the areas where – I think it was about 38%, almost 40% of people who will fail to meet that minimum level of retirement. And that’s in London where we often think people might have a bit more money because they’re able to live in the capital.

Pete Glancy: Well London’s really polarised as well. I spend a lot of my time in London; there’s some really affluent spots but some of the poorest boroughs in the United Kingdom are in London. The housing costs are also a very significant factor. The Pensions UK framework doesn’t include housing costs, but we do; we work with economists and we build in the regional variances and housing costs.

So if you were to look at say the North East of England, if you’re a private renter in retirement, 80% of your pension would be going on rent. But if you lived in London, 120% of your pension is the equivalent rent. People don’t even have enough in all of their pensions to cover the rent. And of course what we find in less affluent areas is people tend not to get on the housing ladder and become homeowners, so they have these very high housing costs all the way through retirement and that impoverishes people.

James Rowe: And that’s almost going to skew some of these statistics over the next few years, I guess, as more of us don’t necessarily get on the housing ladder, don’t end up having a mortgage, don’t own a property, then you come to retirement, you’re still spending money on rent for example, and you’re not able to divert that money you’ve saved for retirement to any other living costs or, ideally, any luxuries either.

Pete Glancy: Well that’s right. The amount of the state pension along with the auto-enrolment framework which applies to employees, both of those things were set at levels where we assumed people wouldn’t have substantial housing costs during retirement. Not only will people be – a lot more people will be renting through retirement in the future, but there’s a lot of people are getting onto the housing ladder so late in life into their mid-40s that they’re carrying mortgages through their 70s and 80s. So it’s not just private renters but also people that are taking out mortgages late in life that will have very high housing costs through retirement and our saving system just isn’t built for a retirement that carries such big housing costs all the way through.

James Rowe: Holly, you’ve been looking at another report, some more data, this time from the Living Wage Foundation. Now this is a campaign group that advocates for the real living wage. In terms of retirement, what have they found?

Holly Lanyon: Yeah, so they also have a strand of work called living pensions. They look at the amount that people need to save into their workplace pension to have a dignified standard of life into retirement and not to be at risk of pension poverty. So they surveyed 2,000 workers, 500 of whom were on low pay, and asking them about expectations around retirement and also their workplace pension saving. And they found a third of those surveyed expect to work past state pension age, with certain groups more pessimistic about their retirement prospects. So 15% of low-paid and part-time workers expecting never to retire, and around half of women, renters and single people expecting not to retire by the time they reach state pension age.

So yeah, definitely as we’ve been saying, there’s increasing financial pressures, changes in home ownership, expectations that people will have to rent much longer into their lifetimes, kind of compounded with the current saving system around pensions. It’s making it – people are just facing so many challenges when it comes to saving enough for retirement and this is another piece of research that shows that as well. They also where people did have enough data that they could provide about their workplace pension saving, they’ve set a benchmark at which employers should support employees to save to achieve that dignified standard. But they found seven in 10 people aren’t saving to meet that standard.

James Rowe: It’s a shame that we’re bringing out all these statistics and they’re all pretty demoralising in a way. We will get to some advice a little later on, some realistic advice about what you can do to try and improve your situation. But the big one that jumped out to me is that one in three expect to work beyond retirement age because they don’t expect to be able to finish work at that age and then enjoy any sort of retirement. I mean that is pretty disappointing, right?

Holly Lanyon: Yeah, absolutely.

James Rowe: Now should we talk about something you touched on there that the Living Wage Foundation is advocating for is the living pension. Now this is about increasing the workplace pension contributions, right?

Holly Lanyon: Yeah. So under the current rules of auto-enrolment, so at the moment, if you are aged 22 or older and you earn at least £10,000, your workplace must opt you in to a workplace pension where you as an employee will contribute 5% of your qualifying earnings and your employer will contribute 3%. Those are the minimum legal levels. And there’s lots of research that shows that saving at that level is not enough to guarantee a dignified standard of living in retirement for many.

So the living pension standard is a benchmark that they’ve calculated. So the idea is that employers should guarantee pension contributions of 12% of all earnings up to around £50,000 with the employer playing at least 7%. So that works out based on a full-time living wage salary, works out as an annual savings target of around £3,150.

James Rowe: And a lot of these numbers naturally would cost employers more. But what the Living Wage Foundation suggests is that it would increase job satisfaction so employees would be more likely to stick around and have a bit more motivation to do their work, right?

Holly Lanyon: Yeah, so overall this is something that’s really important to employees. I think in their survey 85% of those surveyed said that it’s important that their employer contributes enough to provide a decent standard of living. I think around one in five said they would plan to stay longer because of a pension. So important to look at it in the round as well as the potential benefits for everyone.

James Rowe: And you’ve already written about this for the Which? website and we’ll pop a link to that as well and people will be able to read all of those numbers and some more statistics, some more positive statistics on that side of things. Pete, at Scottish Widows you’re almost broadly aligned on this because you think auto-enrolment contributions should rise as well, don’t you?

Pete Glancy: We have from done some modelling this year. If auto-enrolment contributions were to rise from 8% to 12%, the proportion of people in poverty would fall from 31% down to just 13%. With most of the remaining 13% being self-employed which you may come back to later but as part of that just now, but in terms of the living wage work which Holly was talking about, going to 12% on the first 50,000, we also modelled that and it does most of the job. It gets retirement down to poverty down to just 14%, so almost the same as going to 12% on whole wages because obviously you’re benefiting the people that need the contributions on the lowest wages.

James Rowe: And what do you think employers would react if this was to be implemented? Because we’ve seen in the past couple of years or so national insurance contributions for employers has gone up and obviously that wasn’t broadly a popular decision, although the government argued that it was necessary. Would employers enjoy having to pay a little bit more?

Pete Glancy: I think we need to be realistic that at the moment households don’t have the headroom for employees to be putting more of their own money in at the moment. And businesses don’t really have the headroom to be putting more money in and the national balance sheet doesn’t really support more tax relief going in. But nevertheless I think we need to set out our roadmap. The way that they did it in Australia where they have employer contributions up at around about 12% now is they were nudging those contributions up very slowly over decades. And you could have a mechanism in that roadmap where the contributions only nudge up during years where let’s say for example there’s real GDP growth so that the economy is growing and so that we’re getting a better balance between wages for today and wages for tomorrow.

James Rowe: And part of this or where it might come from indeed is the Pension Commission. Now the Pension Commission has already existed before, hasn’t it, back in the early 2000s and that’s where the original idea of auto-enrolment came from. The government has re-established the Pension Commission recently, hasn’t it? Do you think it’s likely that they’d be looking at this to, these changes?

Pete Glancy: I think so. We actually work quite closely with the Commission; we’re quite tuned into the work they’re doing. The last Pensions Commission ran between 2002 2006 under Lord Turner. It recommended auto-enrolment, it recommended changes to the state pension, the new flat rate pension that we have from the state today. Those two things were only two pillars of their recommendations. Those two elements were enough to keep people just out of poverty. There was a third element which was going to be around engagement; that Commission thought that employers and the pensions industry, pension schemes could engage scheme members, employees and persuade them that it was in their interest to save more and that third bit just hasn’t happened. So we’re stuck at that basic level that was only ever intended just to keep a people out of poverty and no more. So I think they are going to have to return to that question.

James Rowe: Pete, I’ll come back to you in a second to talk more about the Commission’s interim report. But Holly first of all from you, they have released that interim report was it last week or in the past 10 days or so? Any headlines, any headline figures from this interim report?

Holly Lanyon: Yes, so it came out last Tuesday. Again, some pretty stark figures along similar lines that we were discussing earlier. Where their estimates I think currently 15 million people undersaving for retirement, and 45% of people – this one was quite stark – of working age people haven’t saved into a pension in the last 12 months. So yeah, again, some pretty stark figures and as Pete was saying, hopefully there will be changes coming out of this Commission that will help put us on a much firmer footing in the future.

James Rowe: I am only going to try and fact check one of your figures there because it sounds so ridiculous, but 45% of people have not paid into a pension in the last year?

Holly Lanyon: Yeah, I’ll have to check when that the year that which that research is from but the 45% number is correct, yeah.

James Rowe: No, I mean I do believe you, I’m not doubting your figures but it just sounds crazy, doesn’t it, that I imagine a lot of people are earning at a certain level but feel the need to divert any wages out of their pension and directly into their pay packet because they’re struggling to meet the cost of living.

Holly Lanyon: Well there’s a few different things going on. So first of all yeah there’s the threshold for auto-enrolment, so that’s at £10,000. So you need to earn at least £10,000 to be auto-enrolled. As far as I understand, I think people opt-out rates are actually quite low, so I don’t think lots and lots of people opt out. But there are lots of people who are in low-paid jobs who aren’t meeting that minimum threshold for auto-enrolment. And then again, self-employed people. So at the moment that auto-enrolment applies to if you are an employee and has done a huge amount to increase pension participation, but if you’re self-employed like it’s all on you, you have to decide to set up a personal pension or a SIPP. And yeah the difference there is really stark, so there was I think just 4% of people who get all of their income from self-employment, only 4% are paying into a pension.

James Rowe: Pete, 4% of self-employed people paying into a pension. I mean that is simply not good enough, but for a lot of them not a lot of blame to be left at their door, that’s just the stark reality of being self-employed at the moment, is it?

Pete Glancy: It is, it goes, it comes back down to the way that pensions are distributed if you like. Because there’s been a requirement for over a decade now on employers, they must set up a pension scheme and auto-enrol all of their workers. There’s someone putting those people into pensions. Up until 2012 independent financial advisers and accountants were putting the self-employed into pensions. They were doing it partly in their own interest because they received a commission for doing so. But there was a regulatory change at the time called the Retail Distribution Review which banned the payment of commissions to IFAs and accountants. So when they lost that revenue stream, they stopped persuading their self-employed clients to take out a pension and the self-employed are too busy to be persuading themselves to take out a pension, so that’s where we are at the moment.

James Rowe: When we think about self-employed people, I think a lot of us might have this perception of somebody who runs a local business, who might be a little bit more well off, who sort of looks after everything and can manage to take a wage. But I guess nowadays there’s a lot of people who might be self-employed who are younger people who work in the gig economy who are really struggling to get by as it is and not saving anything for retirement.

Pete Glancy: Well that’s right. And the self-employed often their personal finances and their business finances are intertwined. So they think about retirement in a different way. They can’t think about putting for example a set amount away each week or each month because they don’t know until the end of the fiscal year when they’ve squared up with their VAT returns and their corporation tax, have they got any headroom to save? So their savings are a lot lumpier. Because their personal and business finances are intertwined, there’s, they’re more likely to have significant calls from left field for costs or expenditures that come along. So they can’t really always lock their money up for 30 or 40 years not touch it until they retire. So generally they need an awful lot more flexibility on the way in and the way out and our pension system the way it’s been designed for employees doesn’t quite fit with the self-employed at the moment.

James Rowe: And do you at Scottish Widows have any policy recommendations to help this self-employed group save for retirement?

Pete Glancy: Yes, we actually built some prototypes of a product that we thought would work with the self-employed and we tested it last year with the self-employed. We were using a combination of a cash savings account, a medium-term investment account and a traditional pension. Because the self-employed don’t have payroll systems – payroll does all of the logic of auto-enrolment for employees; it knows how much people have earned during a period, overlays the percentage contribution, collects the money and hands it to a pension scheme. Self-employed don’t have payroll systems. So we were using the business bank accounts to do that same logic. So using a business bank account and a combination of saving and investment vehicles we were able to do something different but achieve the same outcome for the self-employed and it proved really popular. We were using products that exist today. I think if I had a choice, I would create a unique product specifically for the self-employed rather than try to combine three or four products and use them in a combination because that’s a bit clunky.

James Rowe: And back to the Pension Commission, we touched on it before, we’ve had the interim report. When are we likely to get any concrete information out of the Commission, any recommendations from them for the government to implement and how likely is it that there’ll be any of the policy recommendations you at Scottish Widows have put forward might come to fruition?

Pete Glancy: So the Commission in its interim paper has basically set out the nature of the challenge. What’s Britain looking at as a retirement challenge around about the middle of the century? They’ve now invited evidence from employer bodies, the pensions industry, consumer groups, academics, all of the thoughts and the ideas and evidence of things that we can do to put our country in good shape for retirement. And the Commission next spring, going into summer – might slip a bit into summer – they will come up with a final report which will be the recommendations. Those recommendations will be things that the government and the industry need to do in the 30s and 40s to put the country in really good shape for retirement for the second half of the century.

Now the last Pensions Commission in the 2002 to 2006 took place at a time when there was a lot of consensus in politics. There wasn’t an awful lot of difference between the likes of David Cameron and Tony Blair and Nick Clegg other than personalities. But politics is really much more polarised today than it was then. A Pensions Commission or any sort of Royal Commission needs to get a consensus if its ideas are going to be taken forward. And if we remember another Commission in recent years, the Care Commission, none of its ideas were taken forward by government. So it’s not certain that whatever this Pensions Commission recommends that the government or the political parties collectively will agree to take it forward.

James Rowe: I was going to say do you think because of how fractured the political system is now it’s almost, I don’t want to say impossible, I don’t want to be too pessimistic, but do you think it’s going to be increasingly more difficult to get any sort of agreement or alignment on exactly what’s going to happen? For employers, things will sound difficult, but for a lot of employees they’re going to sound pretty reasonable, but politically goodness knows where we’re going to end up.

Pete Glancy: Politically it’s definitely an awful lot more challenging. I think a lot of the ideas will be relatively common sense; most people agree that those things make sense. But just the polarisation of politics at the moment, I think it’s going to be difficult for the three commissioners supported by their team to get that consensus.

James Rowe: Now I guess it is two-pronged, isn’t it. We want some policy change to improve how much we’re able to save for retirement but also there is some onus on us as employees, as savers for retirement to try and help ourselves a little bit as best we can and as realistically as we can. Take us through some of this actionable stuff that we can do as employees to try and make our future look as bright as possible.

Holly Lanyon: Yeah, I guess to preface it, we know that a lot of people feel anxious about retirement, they feel scared. So we have a yearly survey that we run at Which? – a retirement tracker – and we asked people who haven’t yet retired how they’re feeling about retirement and their pensions. And around half of people aren’t confident that they’re saving enough, around half don’t know how much they’ll need, and more than a third don’t know how much is in their pot. So we know that this is an area that is really tough for people and I kind of want to say that as we’ve been discussing, these feelings do reflect a much broader kind of landscape, the pensions landscape, structural challenges, the real challenges of meeting the cost of living at the moment.

Before you get into any of that advice actually because I was just looking at some of the stats from the research. This is from 2025, this is not the new stats you’re going to be publishing them and pouring through them over the next few weeks and months. But one thing that stood out to me is that 49% – so almost half of people who took part in the survey – hadn’t obtained a state pension forecast, hadn’t increased contributions to workplace pension, hadn’t checked how much money they have in pensions. I mean they are just not actively engaged in their savings journey. Does that just mean there’s a lot of people who’ve just almost resigned themselves to the fact that they don’t think they’ll ever have enough money?

I don’t know how much I can theorise on why but I think pensions are really complicated and we’ve kind of seen this shift of the onus of responsibility from onto individual savers to understand and make very complicated financial decisions. And you know if you look at for example the influence of policy and the influence of external events and economic shocks and things like that, it’s a lot for individuals to try and work out how much they’ll need, try and save that amount and then amidst all the competing financial pressures of housing, all the things that we’ve been discussing earlier.

So what realistically then can people do? As small as some of these tips might seem, what can people actually do to take away from this? I mean the first thing I think that’s important to do is just take stock of your pension pots. Auto-enrolment means that for lots of us especially if you’re in the early stages of your career and you’re moving through lots of different jobs, you might accumulate lots of different pension pots. It’s easy to lose track of them; some research from the Pensions Policy Institute estimates there’s 3.3 million lost pension pots with an average value of around 10k. So it is really worth making sure that you know the first instance how many pensions you have, how to access them, that you just log in, take stock of the situation basically as the first kind of step.

The second thing I think thing if you are in a workplace scheme is understanding how it works, understanding how much your employer contributes and whether there’s any scope for them to contribute more. Some employers will offer standards like living pension, other employers will offer to match contributions. So if you can, getting the most as you can out of your workplace pension contributions will really help. If you can afford to start saving a little bit more early over the long term with compound growth it can make a really big difference by the time you reach retirement age. So digging into some of the details there and just making sure you understand what is on offer. Pension tax relief as well will also play a big role in boosting your pot; so for basic rate taxpayers for every £80 you contribute, you receive an additional £20 into your pot from the government.

The next thing I guess would be, I think Pete was talking about this right at the beginning, the state pension is going to be the bedrock of most people’s retirement finance. And so yeah, if you can, understand how that works and check your state pension forecast. So as Pete was saying, you need at least 10 years of national insurance contributions to receive any state pension, and 35 years to receive the full amount. But you can pay national insurance contributions if you’re working, but there are also other ways you can get credit if you’re not, so making sure that you’re receiving those credits if you’re eligible if you’re not working. Some of them are applied automatically, others you have to claim. So definitely making sure that you’re getting all the support you’re entitled to there as well.

James Rowe: Sounds like there’s plenty to think about and a lot of different levers to pull. But I guess it shouldn’t feel overwhelming if you take the time, maybe even just on a rainy Saturday if you’ve got it off work then just have a look and see what you’ve got and start to make those moves. I guess that is probably one of the best things to consider, isn’t it, Pete?

Pete Glancy: Yeah, one of the things to look out for next year is something called pension dashboards. So at the moment trying to figure out what you’ve got across your state pension, all of the pensions from all of the employers you’ve worked with over the course of your working life is really difficult. It can take you months to pull all of that together. Next year we’ll have something called the pensions dashboard; it’ll be provided through a government service called MoneyHelper and you’ll be able to see all of your pensions in one place for the first time. Which will be great; I think it will also wake the nation up to the fact when they see how much they’re going to be on track to have, a lot of people will realise it’s not enough and then people will have an awful lot of questions in terms of well how do I close the gap and improve my situation.

James Rowe: Well, lots to think about, lots to wait and see especially with the Pension Commission. I’m very excited to see what happens this time next year and we’ll pop plenty of useful links and advice in the show notes for you to have a look at as well. But for now, Pete, thanks so much for your time, appreciate it.

Pete Glancy: Thank you.

James Rowe: And Holly, thank you.

Holly Lanyon: Thank you.

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