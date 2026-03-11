By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.
How to declutter your kitchen: 10 space-saving buys under £50 used by Which? experts
Spring is the perfect time to declutter, streamline and refresh your kitchen.
If you’re battling cramped counters or overflowing cupboards, there are plenty of kitchen storage ideas and solutions to help you maximise space and fit more in.
But it's not all about making big changes – these are the small space-saving buys that the Which? team use to keep their kitchens neat and tidy. Plus, they all cost less than £50, so you don’t need to spend a fortune.
Floating shelves
We like: Creates extra storage space
Watch out for: Matching the shelves to your kitchen decor
If you have a plain wall in your kitchen, you can both jazz it up and create more storage space by mounting some floating shelves. Use them to store everything from cookbooks to plates and bowls.
You can buy affordable shelves from the likes of Homebase and Ikea, or go to Etsy to find some nice handmade options.
Hooks
We like: Storage for cooking utensils, pots and pans
Watch out for: Getting the right size for what you want to hang
Organise your utensils, pots and pans by hanging them on hooks in your kitchen. It becomes both a stylish feature and a practical storage solution.
You’ll need to make sure each hook is the right size and can handle the weight of whatever you intend to hang.
Undershelf organiser
We like: Make use of more cupboard space
Watch out for: Doesn’t look particularly stylish
If you’re unsure where to store your foil, bin bags or cling film, this undershelf organiser might be the perfect solution.
It clips onto the underside of your cupboard shelves and is the right size to hold a few rolls.
Collapsible colander
We like: Easy to store
Watch out for: Not as sturdy as standard colanders
Colanders usually hog a lot of room because they're large and rigid, don't stack well and take up a lot of space in the cupboard.
A collapsible colander is a space-saving hack that will give you more room for other kitchen accessories and gadgets.
Cupboard shelf inserts
We like: Maximise storage in tall cupboards
Watch out for: Ensure your current shelves are tall enough
For tall cupboards, these inserts are a simple way to increase shelf capacity by adding an extra layer between existing ones.
Simply place it on your current shelf to extend storage space.
Curver baskets
We like: Practical for organising small items
Watch out for: Choosing the right size for your space
Keep your kitchen free of clutter with a set of durable plastic baskets.
Ideal for organising under-sink cupboards, they could hold dishwasher tablets, bin bags and cleaning sprays. You could even use one in the fridge for condiments or keep one in the cupboard for storing cooking essentials such as flour and sugar.
Joseph Joseph Triscale
We like: Space-efficient scale
We don’t like: Hinges could make it harder to clean
This Joseph Joseph kitchen scale folds up to fit in small spaces, like a cramped cutlery drawer.
Despite being so compact, it still features an LCD with add and weigh functions to measure multiple ingredients simultaneously. It can measure grams, pounds, ounces, US fluid ounces and millilitres.
See more of the best kitchen scales and find out how the Joseph Joseph Triscale fared in our tests.
Spice racks
We like: See all your spices at once
Watch out for: Ensure it fits your cupboard width
Tired of rummaging through your cupboards for spices? A spice rack can organise and display them in a staggered layout for quick and easy access.
This one fits inside your cupboard with a non-slip coating to keep them in place, or you could choose a wooden rack that showcases your spices as a kitchen feature, like this one from Dunelm.
Kilner jars
We like: Stylish storage
Watch out for: Consider recycling tomato cans instead
Kilner jars can be used in all sorts of ways around the kitchen because they’re sturdy and stylish with an airtight seal.
Here are a few ways to elevate your kitchen organisation with them:
- Keep dry goods like rice, lentils, and flour fresh
- Swap out plastic for glass when prepping layered salads or overnight oats for the next morning
- Use them to keep wooden spoons and spatulas for a rustic look.
If you’re looking to mix up your aesthetic, recycled San Marzano tomato cans from Amazon add a vibrant, Italian-inspired pop of colour to your dining table for storing cutlery.
Magnetic knife rack
We like: Store and display knives
Watch out for: Choose between self-adhesive tape or screw mounting
A magnetic knife rack offers several advantages over traditional storage methods.
By mounting your collection directly to the wall, you free up precious counter space that would otherwise be occupied by a bulky knife block. And unlike drawers where blades clatter together and become dull, a magnetic strip will keep each edge isolated and sharp.
It will be more practical too, streamlining your cooking by keeping every knife visible and within easy reach.
One of the best knife sharpeners will help you keep your knives as good as new.